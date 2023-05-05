"It's COMPLETELY different": Top Chef fans disappointed with the format change in Restaurant Wars challenge

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the remaining contestants battling it out in the toughest restaurant wars challenge and delivering iconic dishes to impress the judges and secure their safety in the competition. While some managed to do so, others failed to make their mark.

On this week's episode of Top Chef, the contestants competed against each other in hte much awaited show staple, the Restaurant Wars challenge. This time, however, the chefs were given a restaurant instead of creating their own like every other seasons. Fans were extremely disappointed with the change in the format. One tweeted:

Liz O'Connor @lizoconnor I’m only like 15 min into the new #TopChef and I’m already upset with this restaurant wars… it’s COMPLETELY different and I don’t like it. #bravotv I’m only like 15 min into the new #TopChef and I’m already upset with this restaurant wars… it’s COMPLETELY different and I don’t like it. #bravotv

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for a long time and has estblished itself to become a legendary franchise. Many aspiring chefs who have marked their debut on the show have gone on to become successful culinary legends.

Hosted by Padma Laksmi, season 20 of the competition saw the contestants, former winners and finalists from various Top Chef franchies all over the world take a second shot at winning the title.

Top Chef season 20 hosted the restaurant challenge this week

Season 20 of Top Chef started off with 16 contestants and now the Top 8 competed in the Restaurant Wars Challenge this week. This is the most-awaited challenge and is the show's staple. The challenge has viewers hooked every season and is one of the most popular ones in the iconic show.

The contestants are split into teams and are tasked with the challenge of visualizing and conceptualizing their own full blown restaurant. They have to come up with all the aspects - from the concept, theme, and menu. The chefs also have to pick the best space to hold the pop-up restaurant and pick tables, plates, chairs, and make their own food to serve the diners.

This week's episode saw the Top Chef final contestants - Al Ghzawi, Sara Bradley, Victoire Gouloubi, Buddha Lo, Tom Goetter, Gabriel Rodriguez, Amar Santana, and Nicole Gomes enter the kitchen for the brand new day of challenges. However, host Padma Lakshmi revealed that there was no Quickfire challenge.

The chefs were also greeted by three-Michelin-star chef Clare Smyth, with whom Buddha has worked previously for two years. They were to then be split into two teams, following which they drew knives. Victorie got first choice, while Buddha got the second.

Check out the Top Chef teams for this week's challenge.

Victorie, Nicole, Tom and Gabri Buddha, Ali, Amar and Sara

The chefs were given 1,000 pounds at specialty stores and 2,000 pounds at Whole Foods to buy the ingredients necessary for the cook and create four courses for 50 diners. This was followed by 5 hours of cook time and the following day will have them prepare the dishes and serve the diners. The winning team would get the grand cash prize of $40,000.

This time, however, the Top Chef contestants didn't have to create their own space for the restaurant. They were given guest judge Clare Smyth's restaurant to cook and serve. The chefs were scared and knew that they had to bring their best culinary skills forward to serve food at a reputed and renowned restaurant.

Check out the menus created by the contestants for the challenge.

Root (Victorie and Team)

First course: Leek and chestnut (Tom)

Second course: Shellfish tortellini (Nicole)

Third course: Sea bream huatape (Gabri)

Fourth course: Tiramisu (Victoire)

United Kitchen (Buddha and Team)

First course: Full English breakfast (Buddha)

Second course: Scallop vadouvan (Amar)

Third course: Cullen skink (Sara)

Fourth course: Lamb and Cornish pasty (Ali)

Fifth course: Strawberries and cream (Buddha)

The Top Chef contestants faced a fair share of problems and successes, highs and lows for the challenge. Buddha was crowned the winner and his team won the cash prize. Nicole was eliminated this week and will be competing in Last Chance Kitchen.

Fans disappointed with Restaurant Wars Challenge on Top Chef season 20

Fans took to social media to express their concerns. They were disappointed with the change in the format of the staple challenge that they looked forward to. Check out what they have to say.

Nikki @LilyVLove #TopChef Why call it restaurant wars when they’re not even building a restaurant from the ground up!? Coming up with a concept, buying all the decor, having a front of house…that’s what we want to see! Now it’s like any other cooking challenge Why call it restaurant wars when they’re not even building a restaurant from the ground up!? Coming up with a concept, buying all the decor, having a front of house…that’s what we want to see! Now it’s like any other cooking challenge 😕 #TopChef

Kristen Mancillas @Krimema I don’t like the format of this season’s Restaurant Wars. The whole fun of RW is seeing the chefs build it from scratch AND not to mention FOH is the most entertaining/risky part! Now it just feels like any other team challenge #TopChef I don’t like the format of this season’s Restaurant Wars. The whole fun of RW is seeing the chefs build it from scratch AND not to mention FOH is the most entertaining/risky part! Now it just feels like any other team challenge #TopChef

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

This was a very anticlimactic winner reveal

#TopChef This Restaurant Wars really didn't feel as daunting or impactful as it usually does.This was a very anticlimactic winner reveal This Restaurant Wars really didn't feel as daunting or impactful as it usually does.This was a very anticlimactic winner reveal#TopChef https://t.co/pByB2igSn0

Artberto @artbertomedia



#TopChef I like the normal Restaurant Wars better. Missing the design aspect of it. The menus, the ambience, the logos... I like the normal Restaurant Wars better. Missing the design aspect of it. The menus, the ambience, the logos...#TopChef

Nick Sulicki @nickts1989 To be honest I'm not disappointed with the decision tonight on #TopChef As for how restaurant wars played out, it just didn't feel right. They should of done a montage of past moments for the chefs who didn't experience it. So many thoughts To be honest I'm not disappointed with the decision tonight on #TopChef As for how restaurant wars played out, it just didn't feel right. They should of done a montage of past moments for the chefs who didn't experience it. So many thoughts

Season 20 of Top Chef has been a pretty interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will have to prove their mettle to secure their safety in the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

