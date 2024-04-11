Top Chef season 21 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

Top Chef season 21 aired a brand new episode this week. During the latest segment, titled The Wright Way, two contestants were sent packing after an elimination challenge inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"The chefs hit the road and take the Frank Lloyd Wright trail to Madison; for the elimination challenge, the chefs are tasked with creating dishes in teams of two that feature duality and celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy as "America's Architect.""

By the end of the team challenge, Kaleena and Alisha, whose dishes were inspired by Land and Sea, were asked to pack up.

Top Chef season 21 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.

Top Chef season 21 contestants created dishes inspired by duality in episode 4

In Top Chef season 21 episode 4, the 12 remaining contestants directly competed in an elimination challenge. Kristen Kish explained to the contestants that there would be no quickfire challenge since they were going to Madison. The judges further elaborated that the season 21 contestants would be driving along the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail and would see his structures and the duality of compress and release that is prominent in his work.

Kristen Kish then told the contestants that they had to create two dishes "inspired by the creations of Frank Lloyd Wright and the theme of duality." The cast, however, didn't have to pick knives to decide who they would be cooking with and had free reign with regards to choosing a teammate. In teams of two, they had to cook two separate dishes.

The teams were as follows:

Kaleena and Alisha

Manny and Kevin

Savannah and Laura

Amanda and Dan

Danny and Rasika

Michelle and Charly

While some Top Chef chefs didn't decide on their dishes until after they saw Frank's architectural designs, others planned their dishes ahead to save time. While Kaleena and Alisha clashed while deciding on their dishes, Rashika and Danny wanted to create a similar looking dish with contradictory flavors and colors.

Amanda and Dan wanted to incorporate injustice in their dishes, using poverty and wealth as a concept. Michelle and Charly used a Burnham Block as inspiration while Manny and Kevin decided to go in their own direction.

The latest Top Chef season 21 meal service began after a three-hour-long cooking and the first team to present their dishes was Danny and Rasika. Danny created a scallop mousse, as well as zucchini and green chartreuse, while Rasika made daal quenelle, pickled beets, carrot puree, and rasam.

As part of their duality dishes, Amanda presented an angel hair pasta with scallop, caviar, kombu oil, along with seafood broth, and Dan made a leek cannoli with potato mousse, potato tulie, pickle, and kombu salad.

Alisha presented aguichele with shrimp, cucumber, and lime. Kaleena came up with a mushroom and goat cheese cheesecake, sesame tuile, candied mushrooms, and spruce syrup.

Manny made a chicken and mushroom fiori with sauce poulet au vin jaune, while his teammate Kevin, made a warm praline chocolate mousse, bitter chocolate tulie, and Maxican vanilla ice cream.

Top Chef season 21 cast members Michelle and Charly came up with a Chicken/Egg concept. Michelle served the judges a mushroom biscuit with chicken liver mousse, sous vide chicken, and stewed apples while Charly made a djon djon, egg mousse, chicken skin, pickled mushrooms, and peas.

Laura made a filo pastry, pistachio foam, and raspberry sauce and her partner Savannah, created a dry aged ribeye, mushroom tempura, beet and daikon oroshi, and a wild pistachio sauce.

While Danny and Rasika won the challenge, Kaleena and Alisha were eliminated.

