Top Chef season 21 episode 2: Who went home tonight?

Top Chef season 21 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The competitive cooking reality show premiered on March 20 and saw David Murphy get eliminated after the contestants directly competed in an elimination challenge.

Since Manny won the challenge, he was safe this week while the rest of the cast had to fight to survive another week. After a series of challenges, including a quick-fire challenge and an elimination challenge consisting of a meal service, Valentine had to pack up his knives and leave the show.

Still in the race are Manny Barella, Kaleena Bless, Kevin D'Andrea, Alisha Elenz, Danny Garcia, Dan Jacobs, Savannah Miller, Kenny Nguyen, Laura Ozyilmaz, Charly Pierre, Amanda Turner, Rashika Venkatesa, and Michelle Wallace.

What happened in Top Chef season 21 episode 2?

In Wednesday's episode of Top Chef season 21, the contestants competed in this season's first Quickfire challenge. As part of the challenge, they had 30 minutes to cook a dish using hops. While there was no immunity to be given out during the challenge, $5000 were up for grabs.

Kristen Kish, the new host explained the task and said, "Beer is what has made Milwaukee famous."

While the season 21 cast put up unique dishes, the best dishes were produced by Laura, who made a rice pudding with berries, Michelle, who made a grilled rack of lamb with hops au poivre, and Kevin, who made a roasted pork loin with sweet potatoes and shishito-hops chimichurri.

The judges' least favorite dishes were by Kenny, Danny, and Valentine. As part of the elimination challenge, the Top Chef season 21 contestants were divided into two teams:

Team Yellow: Rasika, Michelle, Dan, Alisha, Kenny, Savannah, and Manny.

Team Red: Kevin, Danny, Valentine, Laura, Amanda, Kaleena, and Charly.

The teams were given 10 minutes to plan their menus and $5000 to buy their ingredients. They served diners and judges at Miller Cave. The judges were Joe Flamm, Kenny Knall, Charles Berens, Carol Walker, Luke Zahm, Kristen Kish, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons.

The Top Chef season 21 teams served a total of seven courses, with each contestant allotted a particular ingredient. The yellow team came out victorious with Rasika as the winner of the challenge. She was safe from the following week's elimination challenge and also won $10,000 from Miller High Life.

At the Judges' table, the judges noted that Kevin, Charly, and Valentine impressed them the least. They stated that Kevin's dish wasn't unique and one note. Charly's dish was bland while Valentine's soup was "too thick."

Ultimately, Valentine Howell Jr. was eliminated from the Bravo show. In his exit interview, he said that he stood by what he put on the plate.

"I stand on what I put out. I can still walk away with my head held high. I’m going to fight like a pit bull to get back in this competition, and I know that my daughter is rooting for me back home."

Valentine will now compete in Last Chance Kitchen later in the season. Episodes of Top Chef season 21 will air every Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.