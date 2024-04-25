Top Chef season 21 episode 6: Recap and more details explored

Episode 6 of Top Chef season 21 dropped on April 24, on Bravo, and saw another contestant going home after losing at a rather tough elimination challenge. The season which started off with 16 contestants is down to 10, after episode 6 of the Wisconsin segment bid goodbye to Rasika.

The Quickfire Challenge in episode 6 was one of the toughest the season has seen. The Elimination Challenge didn't go easy on the contestants either as they were asked to make a dish that was beyond the constraints of cooking.

What went down on episode 6 of Top Chef: Wisconsin season 21?

The Quickfire Challenge on episode 6 Top Chef season 21

The Quickfire Challenge demanded the chefs come up with a milk-based dessert within 45 minutes. The episode opened with Christina Tosi coming in with a tray full of milky desserts, such as cream puffs, and explaining what the challenge was about.

The chefs had to make a dessert based on dairy products, and the winner could take home $7500. When Christina and Kristen started judging after 45 minutes, they deemed Danny's cream puffs with black sesame cream their least favorite, because they thought it needed more time in the oven. Danny was more optimistic about his dessert-making abilities because of his pastry chef wife's inspiration but failed to deliver.

They didn't particularly like Dan's chocolate pudding either, because they thought the pudding was overly thick. Manny's churros also failed to make a mark because they thought the churros were moist and not crisp enough.

The judges, however, loved Michelle's corn cake with mascarpone cheese and basil cream, which won her the challenge. They also liked Kaleena's salted caramel and rum custard with mascarpone and creme fraiche. The cheddar biscuit shortcake with banana pastry cream with vanilla chantilly by Amanda was also something that caught their attention.

The Elimination Challenge on episode 6 of Top Chef season 21

The roles were reversed in The Elimination Challenge, with Michelle going to the bottom, and Dan, who was at the bottom of the Quickfire Challenge, being rated highly.

The rules were rather tricky for The Elimination Challenge. The chefs had to make a dish that disregarded "all culinary convention", or something that didn't necessarily fit into the category of a single cuisine. With 20 minutes to shop, and $150 in their pockets, the chefs dived in.

The judges didn't particularly like Rasika's dish, an eggplant stuffed with crab. Michelle also got to the bottom because her Vietnamese shrimp and pork arayes sandwich with puffed rice and herb salad didn't deliver.

At the top were Soo, Savannah, Dan, and Danny. Soo cooked up a shrimp battered in chicken skin with salsa verde and salsa roja. Savannah went with a potato souffle with golden milk, tropical fruit, and mustard greens. The winning dish was that of Dan, who made a perfect Japanese funnel cake. Danny also secured a high place with his French/Japanese cabbage-based dish chou farci.

After the bottom two were decided, they were called into a different room to be dealt with separately. Kristen announced the news to Rasika, leaving Michelle utterly shocked. The girls then retreated and shared the news with other chefs who also seemed shocked because Michelle's dish seemingly got more negative reviews than hers.

Throughout the six Top Chef episodes, Rasika was the only competitor to win The Elimination Challenge twice, after Danny. However, destiny had other plans for her.

New episodes of Top Chef season 21 drop every Wednesday, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET.