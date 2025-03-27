Who got eliminated in Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 3? Details explored

Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 3, The Magic of Spring Colors, premiered on Food Network on March 24, 2025. In this episode, the contestants had to create their own impressive madeleine tower infused with an assigned tea flavor.

The bakers were then asked to unleash their creativity and prepare rainbow cheesecakes for judges Kardea Brown, Duff Goldman, and Nancy Fuller. Each cheesecake featured a unique fruit flavor and a rainbow inside.

Executive pastry chef Stacy Flores, from Jersey City, New Jersey, failed to impress the judges with her rainbow cheesecake in the main heat challenge and was ultimately eliminated from the show.

How did Stacy Flores get eliminated in Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 3?

At the start of Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 3, host Jesse Palmer surprised the bakers with a towering, whimsical madeleine sculpture. He then asked them to create their own impressive madeleine tower infused with an assigned tea flavor.

Some bakers were assigned a dreaded matcha flavor, which judges Duff Goldman and Jesse Palmer believed was one of the hardest flavors to master. With their respective madeleine towers, some contestants excelled in either presentation or flavor, while only a few managed to achieve a perfect balance of both.

In the end, Julian managed to impress the judges with her tower, which had a lovely hibiscus flavor and stunning visuals. Her impressive presentation helped her win the preheat, and she was awarded immunity for her win.

For the main heat challenge, the Spring Baking Championship season 11 contestants were asked to prepare the rainbow cheesecake. The cheesecake needed to have a rainbow look both from the inside and the outside. Moreover, the baker had to decide if they wanted to prepare a baked or non-baked cheesecake.

While most of the contestants came forward with good cheesecakes, Corey's cheesecake stood out the most. The judges were in awe of its flavors and rainbow design and awarded him the win of the challenge.

Julian and Stacy found themselves at the bottom of this episode's challenge. The judges believed that Stacey's cheesecake was too ginger-forward, and her texture wasn't correct and was too dense.

Meanwhile, Julian, who had taken the baking route for his cheesecakes, felt that he would be safe since he was satisfied with its décor. While the judges noted that his cheesecake was overbaked and eggy, it was still better than Stacy's presentation.

By the end of the episode, the judges deemed Stacy's cheesecake the lowest position during the main heat challenge, and she was eliminated from the show.

Contestants still competing in Spring Baking Championship season 11

The remaining Spring Baking Championship season 11 contestants are as follows:

Jon'nae Smith – Pastry chef from Atlanta, Georgia.

Priya Winsor – Chocolatier and pastry chef from St. Albert, Alberta, Canada.

Kareem Youngblood – Pastry chef from Brooklyn, New York.

Julian Perrigo-Jimenez – Pastry chef and bakery owner from Sacramento, California.

Corey Jamison – Pastry chef from Washington, DC.

Raveena Oberoi – Pastry chef and bakery owner from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Kari Cota – Executive pastry chef from San Diego, California.

Lisa Clark – Executive pastry chef from Boston, Massachusetts.

Paul Feybesse – Pastry chef and bakery owner from the Bay Area, California.

Mary-Frances Bahun – Culinary instructor and pastry chef from Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Spring Baking Championship season 8 episodes premiere every Monday on Food Network.

