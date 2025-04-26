**Disclaimer: This article about The Great American Baking Show is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

The Great American Baking Show aired its latest season 3 on April 11, 2025, streaming on the Roku Channel. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returned to the tent, offering guidance and critiques as a new group of bakers competed for the title. Throughout the season, one consistent idea stood out to me: Prue Leith’s judging made it clear that balance is the key to great desserts, not size or excess.

In an exclusive interview with Delish in May 2024, Leith spoke about her views on American baking,

“It makes it more difficult to eat a big slice because it's [a] sugar overload,” she explained.

Hearing that made me think differently about what truly defines a great dessert. To me, the best bakes are not about piling on sweetness or creating large, showy portions — they are about achieving balance between flavours, textures, and presentation.

Prue Leith’s judging on The Great American Baking Show makes me believe balance is the key to great desserts. Watching her feedback during the season only strengthened that belief, as bakers who focused on balance often delivered the most memorable results.

The Great American Baking Show host Prue Leith’s feedback revealed the risks of overdoing desserts

Throughout The Great American Baking Show season 3, Prue Leith’s judging highlighted the importance of restraint. When discussing the differences between UK and US baking styles,

“We’d put a smear of frosting, and you’d put an inch of frosting,” she pointed out.

Watching the season after hearing that perspective made it easy to spot when desserts leaned into excess rather than balance. Leith’s point that “too much frosting and too much sugar actually spoils cakes” helped me realise that even well-designed desserts can lose their appeal if overwhelmed with sweetness.

Some bakers early in the competition presented visually stunning bakes but received feedback highlighting that flavours were hidden beneath heavy frosting or overly sweet fillings. For me, Leith’s comments reframed how I viewed the judging. Success wasn’t just about how dramatic or big a dessert looked — it was about how the flavours and textures came together.

“You can taste the almonds or the strawberries or whatever the flavor is better if it's not overloaded with sugar,” Leith said.

Even simple bakes, when carefully balanced, seemed to earn more praise from the judges compared to extravagant ones that lacked subtlety. Watching this shift made me believe that in baking competitions, balance carries far more weight than sheer ambition.

Portion size made me realise bigger is not always better in desserts

As The Great American Baking Show season 3 progressed, it became clear that the size of a dessert did not always match its quality. Prue Leith spoke about how too much sugar and frosting can spoil a cake. Watching the show with this comment in mind changed how I looked at the bakes presented during the competition.

Many desserts early in the season leaned toward larger portions, loaded with heavy frostings and rich fillings. While they were often impressive in size, they sometimes struggled when it came to flavour balance and overall presentation. Contestants who chose to scale back their portions and focus on balanced textures and flavours often earned stronger feedback from the judges.

“I’ve never seen anything so big! In the States, a starter size is like a buffet in the U.K. And a main course would feed a family for a month,” Prue admitted.

The focus on restraint stood out even more when compared to comments about American dessert culture. For me, the season showed that success in baking competitions does not depend on creating the biggest or heaviest dish. Instead, it depends on how well each element works together, no matter the size of the portion.

Even though Prue Leith often pointed out the differences between British and American baking — especially in terms of sugar levels and portion sizes — she made it clear that she appreciated both styles. In the same interview, Leith shared that she is “rather a fan of America” and admires how Americans are open, friendly, and unafraid to be slightly over the top.

The Great American Baking Show episodes are currently streaming on Roku.

