Where is The Great American Baking Show filmed? All filming locations explored

The Great American Baking Show is filmed at Pinewood Studios, located just outside of London, UK. Despite the show's American setting and focus, it has chosen this iconic British location to maintain a strong connection to its predecessor, The Great British Baking Show.

Ad

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith stated that Pinewood Studios preserves the original series' atmosphere. The show benefits from being filmed at this iconic location, known for hosting films like James Bond and Star Wars.

In an interview with Newsweek on December 2, 2022, Hollywood mentioned:

"I think it's to try and keep it as close to the original as possible. We did have a lot of execs over from America, and it was a nice blend of American and U.K. camera crew and sound crew. And we had our team from [The Great British Bake Off] so it kept that same feel because you don't want to change it at all, really."

Ad

Trending

The Great American Baking Show brings a special charm and warmth to television. It captures the spirit of friendly competition, inspiring viewers to try their own baking adventures.

Contestants on The Great American Baking Show compete in tasks from making pastries to opulent showstopper cakes under a lovely, colorful tent. Despite being far from the U.S., it maintains the same vibe as its British equivalent.

Although the site is international, the show's production aims to create an American environment. The filming location at Pinewood Studios, whether shooting in a controlled studio setting or coping with weather obstacles, may impact the show.

Ad

Filming locations of The Great American Baking Show

Ad

The Great American Baking Show was filmed at Pinewood Studios, just outside London.

The shooting took place in a specially built tent replicating the famous set of the first series. The spacious, bright green and blue tent makes contestants and spectators feel at home. Though situated on a busy studio lot, natural vegetation surrounding the tent gives the production the impression of a comfortable outdoor area.

Pinewood Studios is known for its history with large-scale movie production. Its legacy adds an extra layer of excitement for the cast and crew, who work in a space filled with cinematic history.

Ad

The tent is large enough to accommodate contestants' various challenges, including intricate technical bakes and the famous Showstopper challenge.

Read More: “They're such good bakers”- The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith gives insights on the newest season

The tent setup and the environment

Ad

The tent at Pinewood Studios is not only a shooting site. It also plays an important role in creating an immersive experience for viewers and competitors. The arrangement comprises several fully equipped workstations for the competitors using the tools and supplies they require to bake.

The calm pond and rich vegetation enhance the scene. The combination of outdoor environment and indoor high-pressure competition gives the show a distinctive vibe.

Read More: The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2022 - Meet the celebrity bakers

Ad

More about The Great American Baking Show

Ad

The Great American Baking Show debuted in 2015 as The Great Holiday Baking Show. The show has added seasons and formats to keep viewers interested. The early seasons featured amateur bakers competing in holiday baking challenges.

The 2024 season featured famous competitors, adding a new twist to the rivalry. Later seasons added Prue Leith to the series, evolving alongside Paul Hollywood as a judge.

The most recent season, the Celebrity Big Game special, aired on February 3, 2025. Celebrities like NFL players DK Metcalf and Tony Gonzalez joined Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry on the show, making the competition more exciting.

Ad

The season was filmed at Pinewood Studios, honoring its cinematic history. This special edition also raised money for charity, giving the competition a charitable twist.

Follow us for further movie and show releases and the details for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More