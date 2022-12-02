The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2022 - Meet the celebrity bakers

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday will feature six celebrities as they go head-to-head in three rounds on the upcoming show. The holiday special is a spin-off of The Great British Bake Off and will see Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith serve as judges.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"The Great British Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are joined by hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry as Marshawn Lynch, Chloe Fineman, D'Arcy Carden, Liza Koshy, Joel Kim Booster, and Nat Faxon compete to be this holiday's star baker."

The show is set to air on December 2 on The Roku Channel

Meet the celebrities set to appear in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday

The American celebrities set to appear in the upcoming show have made a name for themselves in their respective fields. They’ve entertained the masses and are widely loved.

1) Nat Faxon

Faxon, who is an actor, comedian, voice actor, and screenwriter, was born in Manchester, Massachusetts and attended Brookwood School. He is best known as Ben Fox in Ben and Kate, and is also the co-writer of The Descendants.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday star’s career started with commercials for brands such as State Farm, Saturn, and Heineken, among others.

2) Joel Kim Booster

The South Korean-American actor, comedian, producer, and writer appeared on Shrill, Search Party, and Sunnyside. Kim was born in the Jeju Island province of South Korea, and was adopted by an American couple as a baby who raised him in Plainfield, Illinois. He was raised as part of the Evangelical Church and was homeschooled until he was 16.

After getting a bachelor’s degree in theater from Millikin University, he moved to Chicago and pursued his stand-up comedy career and his career in theater. His first stand-up album, Model Minority was released in 2018 and covered topics such as racism, homophobia, and stereotypes about Asian Americans.

He starred in, produced, and wrote Hulu's Fire Island which has a predominantly Asian-American cast and is an adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

3) Liza Koshy

The American media personality is set to compete in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday. She gained fame through Vine, and while that particular social media platform is no longer as popular as it once was, Liza has taken to many platforms and made a name for herself.

The Indian-American has a YouTube channel with over 13 million subscribers and is associated with celebrities such as Jake Paul, Crawford Collins, and more.

4) D’Arcy Carden

The upcoming The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday star and Good Place actress has gained a massive following in recent years.

Carden appeared in A League of Their Own and recently spoke to Vogue about the fame it brought her. About the filming, she said that the process was hard and required a lot of prior training, especially in baseball.

She added that they all fell in love with the sport rather quickly and that before entering the set or doing a table read, the cast was playing baseball. Carden noted that the cast also was getting sweaty and dirty as they watched each other "improve in this sport."

5) Chloe Fineman

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday contestant Chloe Rose Fineman was born in 1988, and is an actress, writer, and comedian. She was raised in Berkeley and graduated from Piedmont High School in 2006, followed by graduating from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and Stella Adler Studio in 2011.

She is known for her celebrity impressions on social media and was nominated for Best Comedian at the 2019 Shorty Awards. Fineman began her SNL journey as a featured player in season 45 and by season 45, she was promoted to repertory status.

Marshawn Lynch

The American footballer is a running back for NFL's Oakland Raiders. He first came into the limelight after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2007. Lynch comes from a family of athletes and has been playing since a young age.

The famous athlete is now ready to appear in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday where he will face off against five other celebrities.

Tune in on December 2 to the Roku Channel to see what happens when cooking games kick-off in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday.

