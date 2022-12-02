When will The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday special 2022 air on The Roku Channel? Details explored

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special is set to pit six celebrities against each other as they compete in a series of holiday-themed challenges in an attempt to take home the crown.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"The Great British Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are joined by hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry as Marshawn Lynch, Chloe Fineman, D'Arcy Carden, Liza Koshy, Joel Kim Booster, and Nat Faxon compete to be this holiday's star baker."

The show is set to air on December 2, 2022, on The Roku Channel

All about The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday special 2022

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday special 2022 will feature six celebrities competing for the ultimate baking prize. The show is another spin-off of The Great British Bake Off and will feature household personalities like Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith that have now become household names. The celebrities competing in the show will compete in three rounds: Signature Challenge, Technical Challenge, and Show Stopper Challenge.

In the first challenge, each celebrity must create 12 matching filled cream puffs. In the next challenge, which will be set in Hollywood, the contestants will be tasked with creating a meringue wreath. While the contestants will have a very detailed recipe, they’ll have to rely on their intuition and skills to figure out how long each aspect will take.

This will be followed by the final round, which will decide who takes home the prize. The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special contestants must bake a winter holiday tradition-themed cake and decorate it with a 3D element.

Meet the celebrities

Chloe Fineman

The American actress, writer, and comedian is known for her appearance on Saturday Night Live, who featured as a player and was later promoted to repertory status in season 47. After graduating from college, she performed in many productions, including Characters Welcome. At the 2019 Shorty Awards, she picked up a nomination for Best Comedian.

Nat Faxon

The upcoming The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special star was born in 1975 and spent his childhood in Massachusetts. He is known for his comedic performances and has started in movies such as Walk Hard: The Dewey Way Back, Cox Story, and Bad Teacher. He is best known for playing a titular role in the Fox sitcom, Ben and Kate.

D’Arcy Carden

The American actress was born in California and is a graduate of Southern Oregon University with a degree in theater. She earlier had guest roles in series comedy series' such as Inside Amy Schumer, Veep, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, etc. Her role as a virtual assistant in the NBC comedy The Good Place won her a lot of acclaim.

Liza Koshy

The American media personality and actress has a YouTube channel has more than 17 million subscribers. The upcoming The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special star is a recipient of Streamy Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and Kids’ Choice Awards.

Marshawn Lynch

The former American football running back played in the National Football League for 12 seasons and was nicknamed 'Beast Mode.' He spent a large part of his career playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

Joel Kim Booster

The South Korean-born American actor, comedian, producer, and writer is the co-producer of Big Mouth and The Other Two. He is now set to appear on The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special.

Appearing as judges are Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, joining them as the hosts are Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry.

