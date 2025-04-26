Here’s why I believe The Great American Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood is right about US desserts

**Disclaimer: This article about The Great American Baking Show is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

The Great American Baking Show returned with its third season, airing on April 11, 2025, on the Roku Channel. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith came back to the tent to judge a new group of bakers who brought different styles, flavours, and regional traditions to the competition.

As I watched the season, one thought stayed with me: Paul Hollywood’s views on American desserts, especially about sweetness and portion sizes, felt true when looking at how the bakes turned out.

In an exclusive interview with Eater in December 2022, Hollywood said that American baking is “a little bit sweeter than British baking,” and that bakers in the U.S. often celebrate their local food traditions, like Mississippi mud pie and pecan pie. He also mentioned that while he enjoys American desserts, the portion sizes can feel too large.

Hearing this before watching the new season made me look at the competition differently. I realised that the best bakes weren’t the biggest or the sweetest — they were the ones where everything was balanced. Paul Hollywood’s perspective on US desserts matched exactly what I saw in the tent, and it made me believe that good baking is really about balance, not just about doing more.

Paul Hollywood’s observations on sweetness matched the challenges in The Great American Baking Show

Throughout the season, it became clear that American baking tends to favour sweetness. Hollywood’s comment that American desserts are “a little bit sweeter than British baking” resonated during multiple challenges, especially in desserts like pies, cakes, and pastries that leaned heavily on sugary fillings and frostings.

"It’s become a specifically American thing. However sweet they are, I do enjoy them," Paul said.

Several contestants, especially in early episodes of The Great American Baking Show, leaned into bold sweetness without always considering balance. Hollywood’s judging reflected this concern. Bakers who overemphasised sweetness often received feedback pointing them back toward highlighting other flavours or textures.

The idea that “too much sweetness” can overwhelm a bake became a quiet theme throughout the competition. Hollywood’s perspective helped me understand why balance matters so much, even when creativity and strong flavours are encouraged.

It wasn’t about stripping away American traditions — as Hollywood said, he appreciated how bakers “celebrate their local food” — but about ensuring that the celebration didn’t overpower the dessert itself.

"I like the fact that they promote whatever they have at hand. But essentially, the two are very, very similar," he added.

Watching the judges guide contestants toward this balance confirmed how a thoughtful approach to sweetness often separated good bakes from truly memorable ones in The Great American Baking Show.

Portion size highlighted why restraint matters in baking

Portion size stood out as another key theme of the season. In his interview with Eater,

“I just can’t take the portion sizes that get offered,” Hollywood pointed out.

Watching the show, I noticed that the desserts often leaned large, both in presentation and in quantity. While larger portions made for impressive visuals, they didn’t always translate into better baking.

Some contestants presented oversized cakes or desserts that looked stunning but struggled with structural issues or balance once cut. Hollywood’s feedback often pushed bakers to think not just about impact, but also about execution and consistency. Seeing the portion sizes through his perspective made me realise how restraint can enhance both flavour and technique.

At the same time, Hollywood acknowledged the positive side of American baking, appreciating its roots and evolution from European traditions. His respect for how American bakers celebrate local desserts, while still encouraging refinement and balance, reflected a deeper understanding of how baking styles can evolve without losing their essence.

Watching The Great American Baking Show with that mindset helped me appreciate why thoughtful restraint often leads to the most successful desserts.

The Great American Baking Show season 3 is currently streaming on Roku.

