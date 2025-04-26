“This is going to be like the Apple deal”- Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary discusses TikTok’s future on Faena Rose Rumble

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary faced off against Anthony Scaramucci in a Faena Rose Rumble's recent episode, which aired on April 25. Mr. Wonderful and The Mooch, as they are popularly known, were asked questions about current political topics. One live audience member asked them what they thought about TikTok's future. O'Leary said:

"TikTok is unique. This is going to be like the Apple deal."

Faena Rose Rumble is a show where two contenders come into the boxing ring, dressed as boxers, complete with gloves, in a live audience setting that resembles a proper boxing match. But these don't contenders don't physically fight with each other, but get into an organized war of words.

After Anthony and Kevin faced off on the questions that members of the live audience asked them, the latter took home the win.

The Shark Tank investor talks about the future of TikTok

An audience member introduced herself as Alex and asked both Anthony and Kevin what they thought the future of TikTok was going to be and what would ultimately happen to it. She said she also had a bonus question for Kevin, and asked why he wore two watches.

Talking about TikTok, Kevin said its situation was unique. He said, like the Apple deal, they were going to find a way to work it out. He agreed with what the Mooch said and stated that its algorithm ripped data and that wasn't okay.

"We have to think about it as a lentil soup. Pull the packets of information, the people's information to the top of the soup, separated from the broth, which is all the algorithmic work that lets you really love that product," he explained.

The Shark Tank investor added that the key to the TikTok deal was a guy named Yiming, who wanted 24% of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. He specified that people didn't understand that ByteDance was a $400 billion company, of which 8% was TikTok in the United States.

"So they don't care if it shuts down," said Kevin.

He further stated that he thought that the cooperation move that started in Dubai last night, with Apple and CPP party agreeing to share tech, was a huge opportunity for TikTok. He said Frank McCourt worked to make the deal happen for six months, so he thought they were going to get it.

What the Shark Tank investor had to say about wearing two watches

Kevin said that he loved horology and that he liked supporting young watchmakers. He said collecting watches was the same as collecting paintings and stated that he had many unique pieces.

He added that he didn't buy production watches anymore, he only invested in one of a kinds.

Pointing at one of the watches on his wrist, Kevin said that was a one-of-a-kind watch, and the one on his other hand was a Rolex. The Shark Tank judge said it showed Dubai time, while the other one showed Florida time.

He added that men in their 30s didn't wear two watches because they didn't live in different time zones. He joked that he was going to do four very soon, one each on his ankle.

