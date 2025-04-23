“Land a deal with India” — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary outlines 3-step plan to "calm the markets"

On April 22, 2025, the Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary posted a snippet of his appearance on FOX Business. In it, he discussed the importance of trade deals for market stability. The businessman ultimately identified several key regions, including India, the EU, and Canada, which accounted for about 72% of trade.

Kevin said making deals with key regions was important and would get a lot of attention from the market. In a video, he pointed to India as a big opportunity, especially in pharma and generics, because of current tariffs. He also said a deal with India could set an example for others.

In the video caption, Kevin shared a three-step plan: first, finalize a trade deal with India; second, start talks with China to shape the conversation; and third, avoid pressuring the Federal Reserve, since the market values its independence.

"If you want to calm the markets, here’s the roadmap... Step 1: Land a deal with India. Massive opportunity in pharma and generics," stated Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary believes there is no incoming recession

In an April 22, 2025, television appearance on CNN, journalist John Berman asked Kevin O'Leary about the possibility of a recession. The Shark Tank investor pointed out that the experts had been predicting a recession for four years in a row. Despite these predictions, nothing of that sort had materialized by now.

According to Kevin AKA Mr. Wonderful, he did not feel that the current economic situation indicated towards a recession. He felt that things were dependent on the duration of the ongoing tariff wars. The entrepreneur noted that several trade deals, including those with the European bloc, Britain, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico, were expected to be resolved relatively soon.

"Forecasters of recessions have been wrong for four years straight. But we are not in a recession right now. it really depends on how long these tariff wars go on for," said Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

However, the situation with China was more complex and uncertain, and this uncertainty was likely a factor in the Federal Reserve's decision not to lower interest rates. Kevin's assessment was that the China situation posed a significant challenge, and its resolution would have a major impact on the economy.

According to Kevin O'Leary, the issue went beyond trade and tariffs, involving intellectual property theft, market access, and World Trade Organization issues.

"I would argue right now that people that count out the American economy are constantly wrong all the time. It's the largest economy on Earth," stated Kevin.

Kevin highlighted the significance of the US economy, which accounted for 26% of the world's GDP and nearly 40% of global consumption. He acknowledged that the situation was challenging, but as an investor, he had to make decisions based on current market conditions. Kevin further stated that he was not currently investing with a recession in mind and his focus was on the present economic landscape.

Earlier in April 2025, Kevin sat down in another interview with CNN. Mr. Wonderful expressed his skepticism about recession fears linked to recent tariff moves. He believed that many forecasts were based on the assumption that tariffs would be permanent. He explained that many existing trade rules were outdated, dating back to World War II, and were being reevaluated to achieve greater balance.

Kevin O'Leary is currently an investor on ABC's reality series, Shark Tank, which is on its 16th season.

