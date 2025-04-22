"You steal, you cheat" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary claims China’s disregard for intellectual property threatens global markets

In an Instagram post on April 22, 2025, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary shared a clip from his appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, where he highlighted the significant issue of China’s disregard for intellectual property (IP) and its consequences on global markets. When asked about the protection of IP in China, O’Leary responded,
“Well, it's worse. Maybe when they're young, they're taught, this is completely fair to do this. You steal, you cheat. It's part of the psyche of how you build your economy.”
The Shark Tank investor emphasized that China’s approach to intellectual property is not only unfair but also detrimental to the broader business environment, particularly as it relates to competitive markets.
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary's concerns over China's impact on global IP protection
China’s approach to intellectual property
Kevin O'Leary pointed out that China’s disregard for intellectual property rights results in a damaging business environment. He highlighted that Chinese companies often replicate products created by others and then flood markets with these knock-offs, typically at a 30-40% discount.
“Stealing everybody's IP and then selling it back into those markets and flooding the markets with the exact same product that usually a 30 to 40% discount with no consequences is going to end up in a very bad place for everybody,” O'Leary explained.
This situation, according to O'Leary, is problematic because businesses investing heavily in research and development (R&D) struggle to protect their ideas in China, allowing counterfeit products to dominate the market. O'Leary stressed the importance of fair competition, calling for a more balanced trading environment.
“All I'm asking for, and I don't think I'm being unrealistic in this request, is give me a level playing field," he noted.
Impact on global markets and trade
The Shark Tank investor warned that when Chinese companies engage in these practices, they not only harm individual businesses but disrupt international markets.
“If they want to play with the big boys, including trading in Europe and everything else, stealing everybody's IP and then selling it back into those markets... is going to end up in a very bad place for everybody,” he stated.
O'Leary said Chinese companies are flooding the market with cheap copies, hurting businesses that follow the rules and protect their IP. While some see this as part of China’s business strategy, he warned it can’t last forever and could cause bigger economic problems if it continues.
“They can't sustain that forever either,” O'Leary added.
Regulatory challenges and the need for reform
O'Leary also discussed the regulatory challenges faced by businesses trying to protect their intellectual property, particularly concerning Chinese companies. He pointed out that Chinese companies can easily access capital in the United States without complying with the same regulations as American businesses.
“There’s a law on the books that says for Chinese companies, when they want to raise capital in America, they can go to the NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange, form a company, issue shares to Americans that aren't real shares. They're shadow shares,” O'Leary explained.
He emphasized the inequity between Chinese companies and American companies that are forced to comply with costly regulatory standards.
“Why is it fair for an American company to have to pay for compliance and be compliant with all the regulators here in America to stay listed, which cost millions of dollars in some case.
He said the Chinese company doesn’t have to follow the same rules, giving it an unfair advantage. The Shark Tank investor stressed the need for changes in regulations to create a fairer business environment for all companies, no matter where they’re from.
Stream Shark Tank on Hulu.