"You steal, you cheat" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary claims China’s disregard for intellectual property threatens global markets

In an Instagram post on April 22, 2025, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary shared a clip from his appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, where he highlighted the significant issue of China’s disregard for intellectual property (IP) and its consequences on global markets. When asked about the protection of IP in China, O’Leary responded,

Ad

“Well, it's worse. Maybe when they're young, they're taught, this is completely fair to do this. You steal, you cheat. It's part of the psyche of how you build your economy.”

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that China’s approach to intellectual property is not only unfair but also detrimental to the broader business environment, particularly as it relates to competitive markets.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary's concerns over China's impact on global IP protection

China’s approach to intellectual property

Ad

Kevin O'Leary pointed out that China’s disregard for intellectual property rights results in a damaging business environment. He highlighted that Chinese companies often replicate products created by others and then flood markets with these knock-offs, typically at a 30-40% discount.

“Stealing everybody's IP and then selling it back into those markets and flooding the markets with the exact same product that usually a 30 to 40% discount with no consequences is going to end up in a very bad place for everybody,” O'Leary explained.

Ad

This situation, according to O'Leary, is problematic because businesses investing heavily in research and development (R&D) struggle to protect their ideas in China, allowing counterfeit products to dominate the market. O'Leary stressed the importance of fair competition, calling for a more balanced trading environment.

“All I'm asking for, and I don't think I'm being unrealistic in this request, is give me a level playing field," he noted.

Ad

Impact on global markets and trade

Ad

The Shark Tank investor warned that when Chinese companies engage in these practices, they not only harm individual businesses but disrupt international markets.

“If they want to play with the big boys, including trading in Europe and everything else, stealing everybody's IP and then selling it back into those markets... is going to end up in a very bad place for everybody,” he stated.

Ad

O'Leary said Chinese companies are flooding the market with cheap copies, hurting businesses that follow the rules and protect their IP. While some see this as part of China’s business strategy, he warned it can’t last forever and could cause bigger economic problems if it continues.

“They can't sustain that forever either,” O'Leary added.

Regulatory challenges and the need for reform

Ad

O'Leary also discussed the regulatory challenges faced by businesses trying to protect their intellectual property, particularly concerning Chinese companies. He pointed out that Chinese companies can easily access capital in the United States without complying with the same regulations as American businesses.

“There’s a law on the books that says for Chinese companies, when they want to raise capital in America, they can go to the NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange, form a company, issue shares to Americans that aren't real shares. They're shadow shares,” O'Leary explained.

Ad

He emphasized the inequity between Chinese companies and American companies that are forced to comply with costly regulatory standards.

“Why is it fair for an American company to have to pay for compliance and be compliant with all the regulators here in America to stay listed, which cost millions of dollars in some case.

He said the Chinese company doesn’t have to follow the same rules, giving it an unfair advantage. The Shark Tank investor stressed the need for changes in regulations to create a fairer business environment for all companies, no matter where they’re from.

Ad

Stream Shark Tank on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More