Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei and Libby still together? Details explored

Andrie Castravet and Elizabeth 'Libby' Potthast's relationship from 90 Day Fiancé season 5 started on a dating app. However, it grew after they met for the first time in Dublin, Ireland. The couple faced objections and criticism of all kinds, but even then, they stood by each other and persevered. As of 2025, around eight years after their debut, Andrei and Libby are happily married with two children.

Libby's family often suspected Andrei of harboring ill intentions toward Libby. They feared that he pursued her to obtain a Green Card. Speculations surrounding his intentions surfaced again when Andrei became an American citizen in July 2024. However, Andrei dismissed the accusations by frequently sharing pictures of himself with Libby and the children on his Instagram account.

Libby, who is equally active on her social media platforms, often shares images and videos celebrating relationship milestones. The 90 Day Fiancé couple uses their online presence to update fans about their everyday lives and post video snippets, sharing glimpses of their routine as parents of two.

90 Day Fiancé alums Andrei and Libby welcomed their second child in 2022

Libby and Andrei's relationship was not well received by any of Libby's family members because they worried Libby would lose her identity once married to Andrei. Libby's siblings, especially, worried about her wellness. However, the 90 Day Fiancé star was determined to stay with him as she believed he would not abandon her.

Despite family drama, Andrei and Libby got married in December 2017 in the latter's hometown of Tampa, Florida. Even though Libby's family disapproved of their marriage, they attended her big day to stand by her. The pair later had a second wedding in Moldova, which was documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Soon after, on January 23, 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eleanor Louise.

Three years later, on October 4, 2022, Andrei and Libby had their second child, a son named Winston. Libby shared the news via her Instagram account on October 7, 2022, and captioned it, saying:

"HE'S HERE! Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four."

90 Day Fiancé alum Andrei's US citizenship and life in Tampa with wife and children

On July 26, 2024, Andrei took to his Instagram account (@andreicastravet) to announce that he had become a U.S citizen. In the video, he documented his immigration journey and detailed everything he had done to get American citizenship. From meeting an attorney to going through paperwork, Andrei completed all the processes.

He captioned the post, saying:

"Today marks a new chapter in my life, I’m an US Citizen! God Bless America Grateful for the support and guidance that made this dream possible."

Andrei is now settled in Tampa, Florida, where he lives with his wife and two children. According to his Instagram page, he spends time going on holidays with his family, playing at arcades with his children, and focusing on his business.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple shares relationship milestones on Instagram

On April 20, 2025, Libby shared a picture on her official Instagram account (@elizabethcastravet) with her husband and children, posing at a barn, celebrating Easter.

On December 29, 2024, she posted another video clip, highlighting the progress of their relationship, which said:

"Going into 2025 with the same person I fell in love with in 2015."

Andrei also shared a post on his Instagram account on April 5, with the caption:

"What is your profession?? Hmm.. well… 8 years of limelight still rollin does it count?"

The 90 Day Fiancé couple is active on their social media pages, proving critics wrong by sharing snippets from their married life as they deepen their connection and spend time raising their daughter and son.

90 Day Fiancé can be streamed on Hulu.

