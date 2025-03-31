"So staged" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Sarper's brutal disagreement with Shekinah's friend

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released a new episode, titled The Price of Love, on March 30, 2025. The segment saw Shekinah introduce Sarper to her group of friends in Los Angeles, hoping they would get along. However, the meeting went south when one of the friends, Dan, who had recently confessed his feelings to Shekinah, started questioning Sarper's feelings for Shekinah.

Ad

When Sarper felt Dan tried to overwhelm and overpower him in the argument, he asked him if he ever dated Shekinah in the past. Dan revealed they went on a few dates but never officialized their relationship. However, he believed he would have been a better choice for Shekinah as her forever partner. Sarper, on the other hand, disagreed, saying:

"You are not her type, you know. You look like a bad boy, but you are a good boy."

Ad

Trending

Dan called out the 90 Day Fiancé star for "collecting" his Barbies and doing the same with Shekinah. Sarper replied that they would surely have a "problem" if Dan continued to question his relationship with Shekinah. Sarper realized Dan was trying to interfere and provoke him by presenting himself in a better light. He further refused to entertain his advice.

Dan ultimately said Sarper was "full of s**t" and left the gathering. 90 Day Fiancé fans on X commented on Sarper and Dan's argument. While many criticized Dan for coming at Sarper, others called out Shekinah for inviting Dan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This Dan & Sarper discussion is so staged & its embarrassing. Shekinah put Dan up to this to try & help with ratings in their storyline. Its such a poorly designed scene. Embarrassing. The producers are such rookies," a fan wrote.

"Shekinah would be horrified if Sarper said this s**t to Dan, so why isn’t she equally horrified by Dan’s behavior?" another fan commented.

Ad

"I want to jump across the table for Sarper!!!! Dan looks like an idiot!!!! Shekinah don’t want him," a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans disapproved of Dan's behavior toward Sarper, while others questioned Shekinah for letting him talk down to Sarper.

"Shekinah needs to cut Dan off. He's sitting there actively trying to antagonize Sarper and is clearly obsessed with her. he doesn't want her to be happy, just to be with him," a user reacted.

Ad

"Omg this Dan guy such a douche. Love Sarper for staying cool. He needs a fkn smack. He shouldn't be talking about what he & Shekinah did in the past in his interviews either. Sorry dude but you are Not better than Sarper. It's very clear. Btw some1 shld tell him stfu," a person commented.

Ad

"Shekinah is dead wrong for inviting Dan who she knows is in love with her to this dinner to attack Sarper.." another fan wrote.

"Nah. Shekinah needs to drop this Dan guy, not make Sarper be friends w him," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Why is Shekinah letting this man talk to her and Sarper like this? It’s rude," a person reacted.

Ad

"#Sarper is hilarious this season. He didn’t lose it on that French baguette who was poking him, he hasn’t lost it at the horrible conditions at #Shekinah’s house. I love him now," another netizen commented.

"That little French baguette is nonstop talking" — 90 Day Fiancé alum Sarper comments on Dan's behavior

Ad

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, Sarper said he knew Dan was trying to interfere in his relationship with Shekinah. He added that if the "old version Sarper" had come to the forefront, he would have already gotten into a physical altercation with Dan.

Regardless, Dan continued advising Sarper not to break Shekinah's heart or collect "Barbies in your closet." When Sarper retaliated, saying Shekinah was his Barbie, Dan criticized him for seeing her as a "thing." At that point, Sarper clarified that he would "die for her" and "kill for her," reminding Dan that he had "no authority" to instruct him or protect her.

Ad

Ad

The 90 Day Fiancé star warned him not to harbor feelings for Shekinah, but Dan refused to oblige, saying he could feel whatever he wanted as long as it did not come between Sarper and Shekinah. Hearing that, Sarper said:

"I just want to ignore him but I'm hearing what he's saying and it's too dangerous to poke a bear that much, you know? And he's nonstop talking. That French baguette. That little French baguette is nonstop talking."

Ad

Despite Sarper saying that his journey to America was his "proof of love" for Shekinah, Dan refused to believe him. He ultimately left the gathering and told the cameras that Sarper was "not real." Dan continued to claim he was the "king" and Sarper the "prince," until Shekinah showed him the contrary.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 drops new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback