"So judgmental" — 90 Day Fiancé fans criticize Jordan for trying to "dictate" Mark's relationship with Mina

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11, titled Love Me or Leave Me, which aired on March 23, 2025, saw Mark's daughter, Jordan get into a heated confrontation with her father about his relationship with Mina. She not only complained about him not dating an American woman closer to his age but also asked him not to have more children with Mina. Hearing that, Mark said:

"You're literally trying to dictate how... my happiness going forward. You're judging something that I can't change."

Jordan disagreed and clarified that she was not trying to control his personal life but at the same time, she stated she would not be as involved in his "new family." She criticized Mark for not considering her feelings and distanced herself from him after Mina uninvited her from her wedding.

Mark tried to defend himself and his relationship by saying he found happiness with Mina, who was younger than him. While Jordan claimed to understand that, she was still not on board with their idea to marry and have children. Jordan said Mina had enough "red flags" to convince Mark not to marry her. Consequently, she wanted her father to date someone else.

90 Day Fiancé fans on X criticized Jordan's regulations for Mark's happiness. They disapproved of her behavior and looked down on her for trying to tell her father how he should go about his love life and the type of women he should date.

A 90 Day Fiance fan reacts to Jordan and Mark's conversation (Image via X/@HopeInspire)

"Uh, oh. Jordan and Mark. Here we go. Jordan is so judgmental. Telling her father what he should do in order to be happy. She's wrong. And now that she's not getting her way, she's leaving the beach. Trifling," a fan wrote.

"Anyone else feel like Jordan is out of line? She wants her dad to be happy as long as its within the parameters that she sets for him. He can marry a gold digging str***er if he wants to. He can have tons of kids if he wants to," another fan commented.

"Kid’s don’t have a say on whether they get more siblings. Whether you are 5 or 35 (…..talking to you, Jordan)," a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans called out Jordan for commenting on Mark's relationship with Mina.

"Jordan could’ve handled this better. She has some valid points, but also he’s an adult and it’s his life. She could be nice to her baby sister. she’s acting like a total brat," a user reacted.

"Jordan thinks she can tell her father how he can live his life. She is threatening to not being around if he continues on the path of marriage & having more kids," a person commented.

"I speak for all of us when I say Jordan should NOT be at this wedding. What an entitled see you next Tuesday," another fan wrote.

"This chick said “she wants to have more kids and I’m not ok with that” EXCUSE ME!!! SINCE WHEN DID MINA NEED YOUR PERMISSION TO HAVE A CHILD.. and the fact that she’s demanding her father to come here right now lets me further know she will be THE problem not minah," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Who TF does Mark daughter think she is to try dictate her father and his new fiance's life!! Girl GTFOH," a person reacted.

"Jordan is concerned about that inheritance," another netizen commented.

90 Day Fiancé star Jordan fears Mina will divorce Mark and take his money and other assets

Mark was surprised when Jordan revealed that Mina asked her not to come to her wedding. While he wondered why, Jordan explained that Mina reacted that way because she told her that she was "not okay" with her having more kids. Jordan added that if Mark and Mina continued disregarding her feelings, she should not attend the wedding at all.

She then steered Mark's attention to her and Mina's troubled relationship, saying it was a "sign" that he should not marry Mina. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member asked her not to jump to conclusions and requested her to wait and see how everything panned out.

"You're coming to the wedding. If she had that big of a problem then maybe we're not getting married. I don't know," he added.

When Jordan asked Mark if he knew Mina would not divorce him, leave with the baby, and "take everything," he said he would not have let the relationship progress if he ever felt so. Jordan then noted that it was "strange" how Mina was closer to her age than her father's. Hearing that, the 90 Day Fiancé star called out Jordan for "judging" him.

"I wasn't happy going through the divorce with mom. I'm trying to find happiness again and I did fall in love with somebody. She does happen to be younger," the 90 Day Fiancé star said.

He wondered if Jordan expected him to break up with Mina. When inquired, Jordan stated that he could do nothing to "fix" the issue since he already had a child with Mina. However, she hoped he would stop having more.

After leaving the get-together, Mark talked to Mina to discuss what happened between her and Jordan. The 90 Day Fiancé female cast member said she wanted to return to New Hampshire the following day but Mark insisted that she try to get closer to Jordan.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on TLC.

