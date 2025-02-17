"Guaranteed to go horribly wrong!!" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to "throuple" Amani, Matt, and Any's relationship

On February 16, 2025, 90 Day Fiancé premiered season 11, featuring its first-every "throuple," or a three-people relationship. San Diego residents, husband and wife, Matt and Amani, sparked a connection with Tijuana native, Any after meeting her at a club in Mexico. The threesome looked forward to making their one-year-old relationship permanent and settling in the U.S.A.

While describing their relationship, Amani said:

"We're a throuple. A throuple is a three-people relationship. You're dating that person, so you're emotionally involved, physically involved, mentally involved, nothing is off the table."

She clarified that a throuple was more than a physical relationship. It was a long-term commitment like other two-person relationships. Amani said she identified as bisexual and explained that a third person's arrival helped her keep her marriage in balance.

Amani and Matt wanted to bring Any to the U.S. To do so, they planned to get a divorce so one of them could apply for a K1 visa and bring Any to the States. However, before that, they would fly to Mexico to learn more about Any and her children to ensure they were making the right choice.

90 Day Fiancé fans took to X to comment on Amani, Matt, and Any's relationship. While many were surprised to see a "throuple," others believed it would not last.

"Matt and Amani inviting someone into their relationship is guaranteed to go horribly wrong!!" a fan wrote.

"So Matt & Amani are going back to Mexico to start the process to bring her to the US. ON A K1 VISA. So they getting divorced to let Matt marry her. Isnt this marriage fraud?" another fan commented.

"Matt and Amani are already married with kids, seem nice enough, what's the angle here? Ahhh nevermind," a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans disapproved of Matt, Amani, and Any's relationship, convinced it would not last.

"Amani clearly wears the pants in this relationship. Matt is just along for the "throuple" ride," a user reacted.

"know that #90DayFiance is trying to be edgy with the thruple, but we've already seen the "divorce my wife so I can apply for the K1 visa for my international girlfriend" on #seekingsisterwife. Matt and Amani are merely poor man's Garrick and Dannielle," a person commented.

"Matt & Amani need to be on another show. And just like that other couple, I don’t see this ending well," another fan wrote.

"Amani will probably be the one to marry their long distance lover. And she may leave Matt in the dust depending on how things go," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Matt and Amani are meant for Seeking Sister Wife," a person reacted.

"Matt and Amani plan to destroy the future the children . Legally Amani can FIGHT for custody. Also w/poly jealousy is part of it. Someone will always be left out. The children will be damaged goods. I take it the wedding vows were not taken seriously," another netizen commented.

"I tend to be more jealous" — 90 Day Fiancé star Amani comments on her personality

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, Amani stated she saw a life with Any and Matt. Matt agreed and looked forward to integrating the two families. However, Amani and Matt's friends were shocked to hear they wanted to apply for a K1 visa after divorcing each other.

Matt explained they were comfortable with the positions they held in each other's lives. Amani expressed a similar sentiment, saying she believed Matt would not run away with Any, and neither would she.

"You're legally tying yourself to someone you barely know," a friend said.

The 90 Day Fiancé cast members' friends urged them to remember why they got married before legally inviting a third person, they "barely know," into their marriage. One of the friends revealed his relationship fell apart after a third person's arrival made him jealous. He described he felt left out while the other two participants had their "internal jokes."

Hearing that Amani said:

"I tend to be more jealous. I admit it and being in a throuple that is an uneven number so, somebody is most likely going to feel left out."

Although the 90 Day Fiancé cast members had suspicions, they wanted to prove their friends wrong by ensuring Any was with them for the right reasons.

90 Day Fiance season 11 released new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

