"Going to wipe out that bank account" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Mina's relationship with Mark

90 Day Fiancé season 11 premiered on TLC on February 16, 2025. The season introduced seven couples, some new, some returning, alongside the franchise's first throuple. Among the new pairs was 58-year-old divorced pilot, Mark and 35-year-old Parisian model, Mina, who sparked a connection after locking eyes at a restaurant.

"I don't know why she was staring at me because she'd probably pick any guy in the place," Mark said.

After two years of dating, Mark popped the question to Mina, and soon after Mina got pregnant with their daughter. Dissatisfied with their long-distance relationship, Mina decided to move to the U.S.A. to live with her fiancé as a family. However, Mark's daughter, Jordan, was not fond of his partner. She suspected Mina's intentions, worried she was after her father's money or a green card.

While speaking to the cameras, Mark admitted his family and friends were skeptical of his relationship with Mina. They feared she had the baby to solidify things with Mark and ensure he would not break up.

90 Day Fiancé fans took to X to comment on Mina and Mark's relationship, claiming it would not end well. While some said Mina sounded insincere, others feared Mark's daughter's concerns were valid.

A 90 Day Fiance fan reacts to Mina and Mark's relationship (Image via X/@/kiss_my_grits01)

"Mina is going to wipe out that bank account. Men get a little bit of money and think they can get any woman," a fan wrote.

"Now Mark She’s 38 and he’s 58. Already had a baby. He’s a pilot. He got money. About to move to America. Mina already winning," another fan commented.

"Mina is the most gold-digging gold digger I’ve ever seen dig gold. She’s literally always looking at the camera," a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans doubted Mina's intentions with Mark, a private jet pilot who had flown celebrities, athletes, and ex-presidents.

"Mina was “casually” sitting at a restaurant where I’m sure a lot of Americans go to.. and she was staring at *him*" a user reacted.

"I’m with the daughter. Something seems off about Mina and Mark’s relationship. Hope he got a DNA test," a person commented.

"Mina is coming in a few days. They might be my fav couple this season. This drama is gonna be the drama we all deserve. Mina is most definitely with Mark for his money," another fan wrote.

"This Mark guy out here tricking money off on this Mina chick ended up getting himself trapped at 58 because he got a 35 year old pregnant SMH," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Mark's daughter is guaranteed to be concerned about him and Mina as a couple!" a person reacted.

"Mark seems like a really good guy. This basically means I’m prepared to be disappointed halfway through the season," another netizen commeneted.

"She could be taking advantage of him" — 90 Day Fiancé star Mark's daughter Jordan on Mina's intentions

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras Jordan revealed she flew to Paris to meet Mina and attend her and Mark's daughter, Maria's baptism. She recalled that the event had a cocktail hour, a catered dinner, and multiple open bars, saying it was "very over the top" for a baptism party.

However, what bothered Jordan was that Mina was three to four hours late to the event, making everyone wait while she got "glammed up." It made Jordan feel that her and her family's presence was not a priority for Mina.

"So, I kind of left Paris feeling that maybe she could be taking advantage of him, could be going after his money, could be just trying to come to the U.S. I really don't know," Jordan said.

While speaking to her father, Jordan further mentioned that Mina skipped their family dinner in Paris, making her feel unimportant. The 90 Day Fiancé star defended Mina, saying it was a "hectic weekend," however Jordan stood her ground, stating that Mina should have mingled with the family if she planned on relocating.

Mark was disappointed to hear Jordan's opinion of Mina and hoped they got along in the future. However, Jordan was caught off guard when the 90 Day Fiancé cast member revealed they were planning on having another baby.

"He should be retiring, not changing diapers," Jordan said.

She believed having another baby was Mina's way of breaking apart Mark's original family. Consequently, she asked her father to consider getting a prenup.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

