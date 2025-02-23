"Need to change practically everything" — 90 Day Fiancé star Mina comments on Mark's bachelor pad

On February 22, 2025, 90 Day Fiancé's official Instagram handle posted a sneak peek of the series' upcoming episode. The video clip saw 58-year-old Mark's 35-year-old fiancée, Mina, come to the United States with their daughter, Maria, to start living with her partner. However, Mark's bachelor pad was not what Mina had expected to see after coming to the States. When given the tour of the place, she said:

"Seeing the house, there are tons of things I need to change. A house of a single man, and I need to change practically everything."

Not only was the house "vintage" according to Mina, but was also too small to accommodate her and Maria. She also expressed concern about the vicinity, saying it was not ideal for young people, particularly children. When the 90 Day Fiancé star insisted on changing places, Mark was not pleased.

While speaking to the cameras, he confessed that her reaction was one of his "biggest concerns."

"You don't understand me" — 90 Day Fiancé star Mina gets into a disagreement with Mark

Mark was a divorced pilot who lived by himself in a house in New Hampshire. After Mina arrived, he brought her over to give her a tour of the house she would be staying in. The first place he showed her was the closet, where he had already made space for her belongings.

When Mark enthusiastically asked the 90 Day Fiancé female cast member to take a look, she said:

"Where's the place for my clothes? This is not big space. This is not just for my shoes."

Mina then asked Mark to show her the shower. He guided her to the bathroom, and she saw the shower and the two sinks. He added that they could install a tub if needed. Before Mina could comment on it, Mark admitted it was "vintage" and not "fancy" since it was meant for a bachelor. Mina agreed and laughed about it.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, she revealed it was single man's house that needed much renovation.

When Mark asked Mina how she felt about her "new house," she replied, "I don't know." She then expressed concern over the lack of "young people" in New Hampshire but Mark countered, saying she had yet to see the place.

"It's too old, too old," Mina said.

When she said it was "too old" for Maria, Mark mentioned the locality had kids and a bus stop at the end of the runway, encouraging Mina to keep an "open mind" about the place. Mina explained that keeping an open mind was not an issue for her since she was with Mark "for life."

The 90 Day Fiancé star noted her feelings for Mark were "true." Despite her reassurances, Mark wondered why she tried to convince him to move elsewhere. When Mina said she would not stay there, Mark was disappointed.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, he confessed it was one of his biggest concerns. Although he knew Mina was a "little hard to please," he had hoped that she would give the house and New Hampshire a try. Hearing Mark's response, she said:

"You don't understand me."

Mark agreed that he did not. He then asked his fiancée how long she planned to stay in the house. While Mark hoped she would say one to two years, Mina surprised him by saying she would not stay there any longer than six months.

90 Day Fiancé will air a new episode on Sunday 23, 2025, at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

