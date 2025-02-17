"It’s actually a long-term commitment just like any other two-person relationship" — 90 Day Fiancé star Amani reflects on life as first throuple

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé premiered on February 16, 2025, and with it came the show’s first throuple. Matt and Amani are in a relationship and are bringing their Mexican girlfriend, Any, to the United States to start living together. In the episode, the couple shared how they manage their distance and the challenges they face as a throuple in a polyamorous relationship.

Ad

Amani said:

“A lot of people think it’s just a hook-up, but it’s actually a long-term commitment, just like any other two-person relationship.”

She talked about the myths surrounding polyamory and discussed how their partnership involves more than just se*ual attraction. She said it includes emotional and mental intimacy. The episode also featured Matt's gradual acceptance of being in a throuple after being confronted with doubts surrounding it.

Ad

Trending

The episode featured scenes of Matt and Amani spending time together while Any joined them through a video call. The three discussed their future, their experiences as a unit, and how they have celebrated milestones despite being in different locations. Amani also talked about how they keep their relationship engaging, given the challenges of long-distance.

“Nothing is off the table” — 90 Day Fiancé stars open up about their relationship

Ad

Amani shared in 90 Day Fiancé that being in a throuple demands open communication, trust, and a strong commitment. She mentioned that their relationship operates much like a monogamous one, with each person being both emotionally and physically engaged.

“You're dating that person, so you're emotionally involved, physically involved, mentally involved. Nothing is off the table,” she said.

Matt had some initial doubts about polyamory, wondering if he could fulfill all of Amani’s needs. However, as they talked more about it, he became more convinced and noticed that their relationship grew stronger. He noted that being in a throuple pushed him to rethink traditional relationship norms and adopt a new perspective.

Ad

The couple also discussed the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship, particularly in a throuple. With Any in Mexico, they depend on video calls and messages to keep their connection alive.

“You can't have that physical touch and interaction together, so we try to keep it spicy and interesting,” Amani shared.

Amani shared that they try to keep things engaging through creative ways of bonding, ensuring that Any feels equally valued despite not being physically present.

Ad

Amani addresses misconceptions about being in a throuple

Ad

Amani acknowledged the stigma surrounding polyamorous relationships and how they are often misunderstood, she said it is “a lot of stigma.”

“It’s very se*ualized," she added.

Throughout this episode of 90 Day Fiancé, the trio discussed their plans for the future. Matt and Amani are preparing for Any’s move to the U.S., and they addressed the legal and logistical challenges involved. They expressed excitement about finally being together in person and building a life as a throuple.

Ad

Matt was initially skeptical about whether polyamory was right for him:

“I was a little vulnerable to think that maybe there was something that I wasn't able to fulfill for her,” he added.

The premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé ended with a conversation about how they navigate personal space, boundaries, and shared responsibilities. Matt and Amani reflected on how their dynamic has evolved, and Any shared her hopes for their future together. The show will continue to follow their journey, capturing the ups and downs of their relationship and how they navigate the challenges ahead.

Ad

Watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback