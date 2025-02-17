90 Day Fiancé season 11 premiere recap: Matt and Amani consider divorce while Stevi opens up to her father about her engagement 

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released its first episode on TLC on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The popular reality show follows couples who obtain K-1 visas, allowing foreign-born fiancés to enter the US with the condition of getting married within 90 days.

The premiere episode introduced the show's first throuple. The series fans got to see new couples, including Stevi from Mississippi and Mahdi from Iran, Mark from New Hampshire and Mina from France, and Matt, Amani from California, and Any from Mexico.

Gregory from New York and Joan from Uganda also joined the new season. Returning couples were Shekinah from California and Sarper from Turkey, Shawn from California and Alliya from Brazil, and Jessica from Wyoming and Juan from Colombia.

In the season 11 premiere episode, viewers were introduced to Matt and Amani who fell in love with Mexico resident, Any Aguirre, and contemplated getting a divorce to bring Any over to the US. Meanwhile, Stevi opened up to his father for the first time about her engeagement.

What happened in the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 premiere?

The first episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 kicked off by introducing the fans to the first ever throuple, Matt and Amani Jlassi with Any Aguirre. Matt and Amani had been married for 10 years and lived in San Diego, California, with their two daughters. Amani explained that she met Matt in college and fell in love with him before meeting Any.

“I fell in love with Amani because I’ve never had someone that could balance me, somebody that is truly there for me.” said Matt.

Matt and Amani mentioned that their life was a bit unconventional because they had a girlfriend, Any, who lived in Mexico. Matt admitted that he initially struggled with Amani's attraction to other women, but he grew to accept it. They had been in a relationship with Any, a mother of three, for almost a year before filming started.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple wanted to bring Any to live with them in the US, but they faced a major obstacle, they were already legally married. To overcome this, they planned to get a divorce so that one of them could apply for a K-1 visa to bring Any to the US. When the couple shared their views with their friends, they were surprised and concerned about the decision.

Shekinah and Sarper were in Ankara, Turkey, preparing for a crucial day at the US Embassy, where Sarper had a visa interview. Shekinah acknowledged on 90 Day Fiancé that their future together depended on the outcome. Shekinah had a teenage daughter in boarding school in the US, which made it difficult to maintain a long-distance relationship with Sarper.

She had to travel back to America frequently, and if Sarper's visa was not approved, she doubted their relationship could survive. Sarper had earlier tried to convince Shekinah to stay in Turkey. To make matters more complicated, Sarper had not told his parents about the visa interview. On the day of the interview, Shekinah noticed that Sarper looked solemn and expressed her concern.

“Sarper has definitely tried to get me to stay in Turkey all the way up until today because he has a lot of reservations about moving to the U.S.,” said Shekinah.

Stevi, a painter from Mississippi, met Mahdi, her Iranian student while teaching online English classes. Initially, Stevi was impressed that he came prepared to their online classes with questions. They started talking on social media. Despite the distance and safety concerns, the two finally met in Turkey. Mahdi proposed after one week together and waited a year for his visa to be approved.

Stevi's mother and sisters knew about Mahdi, but she had not told her father yet. She was worried about how he would react, given his strong patriotic views and the fact that Mahdi was from Iran. Stevi decided to tell her father about Mahdi when she visited him to work on her car. As the 90 Day Fiancé episode concluded, her father expressed concerns about their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 pm ET.

