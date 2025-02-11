"You were about to cry"—90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort's Jasmine confronts Gino over his apology

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 11, titled Last Blow, premiered on February 10, 2025, on TLC and continued on the cliffhanger from the last episode where Sophie had confided in Jasmine about Rob allegedly cheating on her. After Jasmine confronted Rob about the same and each cast member voiced their concerns over their relationship, Gino came forward to apologize to Jasmine.

While Jasmine was grateful to Gino for his apology, she felt that he hid the real reason for the apology with a made-up one. She pointed out that he was even crying during his confession and asked him for the real reason.

"I could clearly see by your body language that you were about to cry. I saw some tears and you were very sorry about something you either said or did to me," she said.

Trending

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star Jasmine asks Gino the real reason he apologized for

At the end of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 11, Jasmine and and Gino gathered to reflect on the things that had happened earlier in the episode. As they discussed the confrontation between Rob and Sophie, they both agreed that it had been a whirlwind of drama, calling it "a lot of craziness."

"Definitely, it was a lot of craziness when we woke up and you know, all this stuff going down with Rob and Sophie. That was shocking," Gino said.

Jasmine agreed that their fellow 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort cast mates were "losing their sh*t." However, she pointed out that because of them, she wasn't able to talk to Gino after he had apologized to her during one of their group sessions.

She told Gino that during their time with the hypnotherapist, she caught a glimpse of his body language and noticed that he was about to cry. She said that she saw some tears coming from his eyes and felt that her husband was sorry for something he said or did.

Jasmine added that when the therapist asked Gino to participate, he opened up and apologized to her for something. However, Jasmine felt that the reasoning behind the apology wasn't genuine and that he had made it up.

"When Sarah asked you [Gino] to participate and you opened yourself. Honestly, I don't think that that's what you were apologizing for and you just make it up," she told Gino.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star further shared that even her cast mate Florian agreed with her that Gino wasn't being genuine with his reasoning.

Saying all this, Jasmine asked Gino to be honest with her and tell her what he was apologizing for. However, just as Gino was about to open up, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Jasmine is about to introduce a third man into her relationship with Gino

Throughout the season, Jasmine had been very vocal about her desire to be in an open marriage with Gino. She was frustrated with Gino and even expressed wanting to introduce a third person into their relationship. The preview for the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 showed that Jasmine found the third person.

In the preview clip, Jasmine was spending some time with Julia and Florian and that's when she received a video call from a man. She informed her cast mates that she had just found him and that he was the third person to be introduced in her marriage with Gino. Julia, who couldn't contain her excitement, even asked the man on the video call to take off his shirt.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback