"Spoiled brat" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Jordan's brutal take on Mina's relationship with Mark

90 Day Fiancé season 11 aired episode 5 on March 16, 2025. It saw tension escalate between Mark's partner, Mina, and his daughter, Jordan, when the former confessed she wanted more children with Mark, with whom she had a daughter. Jordan opposed the idea and criticized Mina for dating her 58-year-old father instead of someone younger. She then questioned Mina's intentions, saying:

"You're coming into my family and having babies and coming to the U.S. and you're so much younger. How do I know you're not just with my dad for his money?"

Jordan further questioned the 35-year-old Parisian model, Mina, for bringing more babies into the family when Mark's children were already in their 20s. She believed it was "weird" and wondered if Mina had pursued her father for a U.S. citizenship. Jordan's opinion of their relationship disappointed Mina, who called her a "snake" and criticized her for being judgemental about her age.

Jordan also complained about feeling sidelined and not included during her trip to Paris for Mina's daughter's baptism. She called out Mina for being four hours late to her own party and not engaging as expected.

90 Day Fiancé fans took to X to comment on Jordan and Mina's conversation. While many criticized Jordan for questioning Mina's wish to have more children, others supported her, saying her feelings were valid.

A 90 Day Fiance fan reacts to Jordan's behavior with Mina (Image via X/@90DayCray)

"Mark’s daughter Jordan is acting like a spoiled brat. I’m no fan of Mina’s but it’s Mark’s life and HIS decisions," a fan wrote.

"I’m kinda p*ssed at Jordan for making me defend Mina," another fan commented.

"Jordan has no right to act this way. Have some respect for your step-mom Mina, and acknowledge your baby sister," a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans disapproved of Jordan's take on Mark and Mina's relationship.

"Jordan had the right to be upset about the baptism but now you're crossing every line and boundary there is to cross ... Get her Mina !" a user reacted.

"I’m more on Mina’s side on this one. Mark is grown. He made his choices. Jordan doesn’t have to like it but he’s had the baby so she needs to accept it," a person commented.

"Jordan is so out of line. I’m starting g to feel bad for mena who’s a giant b**ch," another fan wrote.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans sympathized with Jordan.

"not getting Mina's lack of empathy for Jordyn...it *is* weird to watch your old a** father get with a woman 23 years his junior, and restart a family that's not something you adjust to overnight - and it's not like she tries to foster a blended family environment," one user posted.

"Mina is really in competition with Jordan. She’s not going to be satisfied until Mark deprioritizes his relationship with his daughter," a person reacted.

"Jordan gotta get over her jealousy of her lil sister but Mark gotta send Mina packin. She's disrespectful & has no regard for his family," another commented.

"He doesn't need to be having more babies right now" — 90 Day Fiancé star Mark's daughter looks down on Mina for dating her father

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, Mina stated that Jordan needed to understand she was not her "friend." When she asked Jordan why she had not told her about her experience in Paris, the latter pointed at their lack of communication. Jordan expressed her disappointment by saying she did not feel included in the family.

Mina shrugged her concern, stating it was Mark's fault, but Jordan insisted she ensure he maintained a good relationship with her and her brother. Jordan then criticized Mina for arriving four hours late to an event she had flown to Paris to attend.

While the 90 Day Fiancé star stated it was "normal" for hair and makeup to take time, Jordan believed she could have made an effort to arrive early. Jordan then looked down on Mina for wanting more children with her father.

"It's like common sense that if you want a big family and you want to have more babies, you pick someone, like, who's younger, who can do that because he's my dad, his kids are in their 20s. Like, he doesn't need to be having more babies right now," she said.

The 90 Day Fiancé star was surprised by Jordan's behavior. During a confessional, Mina expressed concern over Jordan's desire to control her life. When Mark's daughter said she did not know if Mina had moved to the States for her father's money, Mina called her a "snake" and barred her from attending her and Mark's wedding.

90 Day Fiancé airs new episodes Sundays at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

