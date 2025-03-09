"There goes my water bill" — 90 Day Fiancé star Greg's mother comments on Joan taking frequent showers in latest sneak peek

90 Day Fiancé's Instagram handle released a sneak peek from the upcoming episode on March 8, 2025. Tensions rose between Greg's fiancée, Joan, and his mother, leading to an awkward situation. Greg's mother had concerns about how often Joan showered. Since the couple was staying at her house, she was uncomfortable with the number of showers Joan took in a single day.

"There goes my water bill," Greg's mother told Greg.

She stated she would eventually add timers around the house to ensure Joan knew how much time she spent in the shower. She later confronted the 90 Day Fiancé star about the same, interrogating her in detail about the duration of her showers and the temperature of the water used.

Greg's mother explained she was cautious because of how expensive water was. Meanwhile, a surprised Joan, awkwardly answered her questions while her partner listened silently.

"Are they hot hot showers?" — 90 Day Fiancé star Greg's mother questions Joan about her showering preferences

After noticing Joan's absence, Greg's mother asked him where she was. When he said Joan was in the shower, she exclaimed, "Again?" She wondered why Joan needed another shower when she took one the previous night. Greg attempted to defend her, saying it was her habit. When his mother asked why, he said:

"You know, she likes to be clean."

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member further explained that in Uganda, Joan's home country, people did not always have hot water so Joan preferred to take cool showers. Hearing that, Greg's mother said Joan could jump into the pool if she wanted to shower so often.

She explained to Greg that if someone stayed at his place without paying any bills while utilizing its amenities, he would understand her point. While talking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, she revealed that Greg never paid rent or took care of any bills but brought food into the house.

Later in the clip, the mother and son twosome were joined by Joan for breakfast. As soon as the 90 Day Fiancé female cast member sat at the table, Greg's dogs approached her and tried to climb her feet. When Greg's mother asked her if she liked being around the dogs, she said:

"No, I'm not used to dogs."

She explained it was an uncommon practice to have dogs inside the house. In the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Joan told the cameras that back in her home country dogs were kept outside for security purposes. Consequently, she had difficulty processing the living arrangement at Greg's mother's house.

Greg's mother then asked Joan if she liked to take "a lot of showers." When Joan said yes, she asked how many showers she took daily. She was surprised when the female cast member revealed she preferred showering thrice.

Joan was then asked if she took "long showers," citing the high water bill as a primary concern. When she said no, Greg's mother asked:

"Are they hot hot showers?"

Joan assured her she took "mild" showers. However, Greg's mother remained unconvinced and mentioned she noticed a spike in her recent electric bill. When Greg asked her if she expected them to conserve water, she dismissed it, saying she only wanted them not to "abuse" the amenities by taking 10-minute long showers.

90 Day Fiancé will air a new episode on March 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

