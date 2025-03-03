"Kind of giving the side-eye" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Joan and Greg's living situation

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released episode 3 on March 2, 2025. The segment saw Greg welcome his partner, Joan, to the States. She had traveled all the way from Uganda to be with Greg. However, things took a turn sooner than expected when Joan learned that Greg's mother wanted them to spend the nights in separate bedrooms. While speaking to the cameras, she said:

Ad

"If Greg had told me before I traveled, I wasn't coming to America."

Greg was equally disappointed to bring Joan into his mother's house instead of his own apartment. Joan's concerns heightened when she saw how disorganized the room was. Moreover, she was worried about upsetting Greg's mother by breaking the rules of her house.

Greg was also upset with their current living arrangement and did not want to make Joan regret her decision to move to the United States, leaving behind her life in Uganda. While speaking to his mother, he confessed he wanted to hold and be with her every day, but could not due to his mother's restrictions.

Ad

Trending

90 Day Fiancé fans took to X to comment on Joan and Greg's living situation. While many criticized Greg for letting Joan stay at his mother's house, others questioned his mother's involvement in his life.

A 90 Day Fiance fan reacts to Greg and Joan's living arrangement (Image via X/@KarenSchofield5)

"I like Joan so far, but I am kind of giving the side-eye to her for leaving her successful life in Uganda to live with Greg and his mom," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Joan didn’t know Greg lived with his mom?" another fan commented.

"Greg,, you a**! Why didn't you have your room spotless for Joan and why did you tell her to clean up the closet? Run,, Joan, run!!" a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans sympathized with Joan, criticizing Greg and disapproving of his mother's rules.

"So wait. Greg has no steady job. No career goals & still couldnt find the time to properly clean his room. What does this man do all day? Play Fortnite?" a user reacted.

Ad

"Seperate rooms? Oh hell no. Tell the mom to invest in ear plugs. Or just be respectful since you are living there rent and bill free," a person commented.

"Poor Joan. She gave up a career to move to the US and Bread Boy talks about her sleeping in a separate room. She's logical and says "We just won't do anything. " I really like her!" another fan wrote.

Ad

"The reason Greg didn't tell Joan about staying in different bedrooms was because he knew she wouldn't come," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Greg his trying to make this sleeping in separate rooms thing is his mothers doing. SIR, you are pushing 40. People your age dont live with their mother. Get a f**king apartment & she can sleep wherever she wants," a person reacted.

Ad

"Omg Gregory and his mom need to cut that umbilical cord ! Poor Joan , it’s gonna be a bumpy ride !" another netizen commented.

"It's really making me sad" — 90 Day Fiancé star Joan reacts to Greg's mother's house rules

Ad

Although excited, Joan was worried about adjusting to the lifestyle in the United States. She got emotional noting that she was "a nobody" in the States. Moreover, the update about the living arrangement at her in-laws' house upset Joan. While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, she said:

"It's a very beautiful house, but after Greg tell me that his mum told him we have to sleep in different rooms, it's really making me sad."

Ad

After Greg introduced Joan to his mother, she spoke to the cameras, expressing her opinion of Joan. She confessed Joan was shy and "very clingy" with Greg. She added that the couple needed to know they were not at their own place and had to be considerate of her feelings and house rules.

The 90 Day Fiancé male cast member then gave Joan a tour of the house. She was not only surprised to find a 2017 calendar hanging in the room but also a disorganized closet. When Joan mentioned the unkempt state of the room, Greg wondered if she would help him clean the space.

Ad

Ad

Later, Greg's dog, Daisy, entered the room and hopped on the bed. Joan was not too keen on having her inside the room, much over her bed.

"In my country, dogs are outside the house. They're like security dogs but in Greg's house, dogs come on to the bed. I've not been in that situation," Joan said.

The 90 Day Fiancé star confessed she needed time to adjust to the house. Meanwhile, Greg told his mother that Joan was upset about sleeping in separate rooms. He explained that she came to be with him and was also afraid of the dark. Greg worried all those factors would make Joan change her mind.

Ad

90 Day Fiancé season 11 airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback