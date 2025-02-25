"Brandon is a baby" — 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to cast member discouraging Julia from bringing her parents to the U.S.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 released episode 13, titled The Last Judgment, on February 24, 2025. It saw Brandon and Julia have a heated confrontation in front of Brandon's parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs, after Julia disclosed that she applied for her parents' visas without informing anyone. While Julia wanted her parents with her, Brandon insisted it was a "bad idea" to bring them to the States.

"Julia has been pushing for months that she wants her parents to come and get a visa and come to the U.S. and I've told her repeatedly it's a bad idea," Brandon told the cameras.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star was unhappy to hear that Julia went behind his back to file the documents and kept the news concealed for almost two months. While talking to the cameras, he confessed he was frustrated by Julia's decision to disregard his advice and do what she felt was right. Soon after, the couple started arguing, compelling Brandon to storm out of the session.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans took to X to share their opinions of Brandon's advice. While many struggled to understand why he was against Julia's parents' relocation to the States, others criticized his mother's equation with Julia.

"soooo why wouldn't you want her parents to get a visa to come visit or even live?? She's been here without any family for 5 years?? See how they ganged up on her?? Brandon is a baby," a fan wrote.

"Why doesn’t Brandon want her parents to come ? Why is it such a big deal ? I would have done the same thing Julia did ! And Brando has no other choice but to throw her under the bus … smh," another fan commented.

"Brandon involves his parents way to much in their relationship. Julia will eventually leave him," a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day: The Last Resort fans disapproved of Brandon's criticism of Julia's decision.

"I was distracted for a minute, I think. Why doesn't Brandon want Julia's parents to get a visa to come for a visit?" a user reacted.

"It is selfish and unfair that Brandon wants to keep Julia here without her parents to support her. She clearly is struggling with living in America and being with Mr Khaki boring clean white boy , Brandon," a person commented.

"I don't understand why Brandon is against Julia's parents possibly coming to the US. He took a low blow by shouting that Julia cheated as he left the video call. And that male therapist is soo creepy," another fan wrote.

"Because Little Brandon needs to control Julia. His parents will always take his side. He can’t allow her parents to come here to be on her side," one user posted.

Other 90 Day: The Last Resort fans commented on Julia and Brandon's mother's dynamic.

"Brandon’s mother is a total Karen. Julia is in tears about how she doesn’t feel loved by Brandon’s parents and she’s crying about how hurt she is," a person reacted.

"Sorry Brandon… I agree with Julia and that is a rare thing for me to say. Your mom IS in competition with your wife plus why does she need to have a voice in every aspect of your life? IMHO," another commented.

"She cheated on me" — 90 Day: The Last Resort alum Brandon tells his parents about Julia's infidelity

While reflecting on her relationship with Brandon's mother, Betty, Julia said they were constantly competing with each other for Brandon's attention. However, he disagreed, saying Julia had "imagined" the competition with his mother. When Ron and Betty mentioned they cared about Julia as much as they did for Brandon, the 90 Day: The Last Resort star said:

"No, I think you guys care more about only Brandon not about me."

When the therapist asked Julia to explain why she thought that way, she said Brandon's parents always sided with him whenever he got into an argument with her. She claimed she never had their full support since Brandon was their "number one." Betty refuted the accusation and added that it hurt to hear Julia say she felt unheard and unloved.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort cast member stated she wanted her parents by her side, so she could have their support like Brandon had his. She then revealed that she had filed for her parents' visas, surprising Brandon, and added that their visa interviews were already scheduled.

When Brandon asked why she kept it from him, she said she did not feel supported. Frustrated by Julia's tendency to keep secrets, Brandon disclosed her infidelity to his parents.

"This is another lie. It's another lie. This is... She cheated on me, you know that? Yeah, in Russia," he said.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star walked out of the session, saying he was "tired" of the lies.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

