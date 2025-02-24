"That's a no for me" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Mina leaving her son in Paris to meet Mark in the States

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released a new episode on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The segment saw Mina arrive in the United States of America to be with her fiancé, Mark. She brought their daughter, Maria with her but left her son, Clayton back in Paris. While speaking to the cameras, Mina cited issues with Clayton's passport as the reason for his situation.

"I didn't have a choice because my visa would have expired. I don't know when his passport will be ready because neither Mark or me have any control over the process. We can't do anything but wait, and that's what is so frustrating," Mina said.

She added that leaving Clayton behind in Paris with her sister was one of the "hardest" things she had to do. Mina got emotional, recalling Clayton's reaction to her departure. She remembered how Clayton requested her not to "lose" him and wondered if she preferred Maria over him. Although Mina assured him she was not prioritizing Maria over him, she felt bad about leaving him behind.

90 Day Fiancé fans took to X to comment on Mina's decision, criticizing her for leaving her son in Paris. While some said Mina should have waited for her son's passport, others sympathized with Clayton.

"I thought I'd like Mina but hearing she chose to come without her son, that's a no for me," a fan wrote.

"Mina came anyway and left her child behind. Red flag!" another fan commented.

"Women like Mina want to be treated like princesses. Then they want a family. Well, do you know that being a mom means making sacrifices? It's no longer about you. So, pick a lane and stick with it," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of 90 Day Fiancé were critical of Mina's decision.

"Mina should have had her son’s passport and paperwork all in order before doing anything else, isn’t that what a mom does?" a user reacted.

"I would never leave my kids. Ever. Mina had a choice. Stay the visa all over if that's what it takes to stay with your child. She chose herself instead," a person commented.

"When Mina's son Clayton asked her if she preferred Maria over him she knew she should've stayed with her son," another fan wrote.

"Mina you didn’t lose your son. You chose money over your son," one user posted.

Other fans of 90 Day Fiancé expressed a similar sentiment.

"Why wouldn’t Clayton get his passport along with his mother’s if their visas were processed together? Did we even file for that child at all?" a person reacted.

"how convenient the passport for Clayton didnt come in time.... was this done on Mina's end to give an excuse to go back? or did Mark do this on purpose to leave HER son behind?" another netizen commented.

"I'm not complete now" — 90 Day Fiancé star Mina comments on her son's situation

While talking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, Mina said that although Clayton was in good hands and with trustworthy people, she could not be "completely happy" with Maria and Mark since he was not with her. She expressed it "tore" her heart to leave her son.

"I think I lose one more part of my life because I'm not complete now," she added.

Despite her feelings, she claimed it was in her "best" interest to come to the United States. Meanwhile, Mark was overjoyed to have Mina and Maria there after five years of being in a long-distance relationship. Mina stated she "believed" in Mark and looked forward to starting life with him after 90 days.

Mark brought a plane to fly Mina and Maria home and to give them an unforgettable memory. While he was excited, Mina was scared.

"I don't go die for the first day in the U.S.A.," she joked.

Later, Mark stated his family was "complete" now that he had his fiancé and daughter with him.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

