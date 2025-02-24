"Jessica is trippin!" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Juan discovering his bedroom has no doors

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 released Episode 2 on February 23, 2025. It showcased Jessica welcoming Juan into their home and giving him a tour of the place. Juan was excited to be with his family and looked forward to starting a new phase of his life in their home. However, one feature of the house threw him off balance. Juan was surprised that the bedroom he would share with Jessica had no doors.

"Don't know much about American houses but I don't see much privacy here, you know," he said.

Juan mentioned that the room differed from what he had seen on FaceTime and confessed that sometimes he missed out on noticing the details. Regardless, he was surprised by the lack of privacy in the house. The 90 Day Fiancé male cast member was equally shocked to learn that he had to go through the children's room to access the shower.

90 Day Fiancé fans took to X to comment on Jessica and Juan's living arrangement. While many noted it was odd to have a doorless bedroom, others criticized Jessica for expecting Juan to be okay with it.

A 90 Day Fiance fan reacts to Jessica and Juan's doorless bedroom (Image via X/@HopeInspire)

"Poor Juan! He looks like he is about to lose his mind on night one. How does she not have a door for privacy in that house? I'm a parent, and I have doors in my house for privacy. Jessica is trippin!" a fan wrote.

"Dear Juan, Most Americans have doors in their houses," another fan commented.

"Juan you’re not wrong, no doors is a little strange," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of 90 Day Fiancé were critical of the lack of privacy in Jessica's house.

"No door in the bedroom? That p*sses me off and I don’t even live there!" a user reacted.

"Juan lived on a cruise ship in a shared crew cabin the size of a shoe box with a complete stranger...and he had more privacy than he does in his new digs. Time to sail away, Juan," a person commented.

"Jessica’s answer to everything is, “thats what being a parent is like”. Nah, YOU don’t have any boundaries. Parents have a door on their bedroom and the older kids aren’t practically sleeping on top of them," another fan wrote.

"So no door and you have to go through the boys room to take a shower? Hard pass. Jessica using having kids for lack of privacy is BS. She’s a free range parent with no type of boundaries or discipline," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Doorless bedroom?! No Juan, that’s not normal in America," a person reacted.

"Jessica really moved Juan into a house with three kids to live in a house where the master bedroom doesn't have a door, I bet this man is already thinking about signing over parental rights and f**king off back to his old life bedding cruise ship passengers," another commented.

"It's part of being a parent" — 90 Day Fiancé star Jessica justifies the living arrangement

After Juan arrived home, he saw the handwritten welcome-home signs the children had put up and said he "felt special." Jessica then gave Juan a tour of the house, showing him the family photographs and decorations on the walls. Soon after, Juan noticed that the house was covered in frames of motivational quotes and messages.

"There's no big deal about it, like, I don't have no problem with the messages but I think there's a lot of messages. It might be too much, I think," he added.

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member was then guided to the bedroom which was located in the basement. Although Juan appreciated the room, he struggled to accept that it was doorless. He noticed the bedroom had a half-bathroom, while the shower was through the children's room.

While talking to the cameras, Juan confessed he had not anticipated such a lack of privacy. He told Jessica he needed personal space and "a better solution" to the problem. However, Jessica countered, detailing how he lived on cruise ships without any privacy. Juan pointed out he was not on the cruise anymore, explaining how living with a partner was "a whole different thing."

When he mentioned that sleeping in a doorless bedroom seemed like sharing a room with everyone, Jessica said:

"I mean, as a parent you'll soon learn, you know, there's just not a ton of privacy. It's part of being a parent."

90 Day Fiancé drops new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

