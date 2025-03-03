"Everything here is very complicated" — 90 Day Fiancé star Joan opens up about staying at Greg's mother's house

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 3 aired on March 2, 2025, and featured Joan’s arrival in the United States. The episode followed her first meeting with Greg’s mother, Lucille, and the challenges she faced while adjusting to her new environment. Joan, who traveled from Uganda on a K-1 visa, had to stay at Greg’s house in Long Island, New York, where his mother had strict rules.

Ad

Upon arrival, Joan realized that she and Greg would have to sleep in separate rooms due to Lucille’s request. This made her emotional, as she had expected to be with her fiancé. In a confessional, Joan expressed her frustration, stating,

"I'm so happy to finally be here with my fiancé, but everything here is very complicated. We have to be in his mother's house, us and two dogs."

Ad

Trending

She also struggled with other household customs, including Lucille’s two dogs being allowed on the bed.

90 Day Fiancé: What happened when Joan got to Greg’s house

Ad

After a long journey, Joan finally arrived at Greg’s house and was welcomed by Lucille. The introduction was polite, but Joan appeared tired and reserved. Lucille noticed this and commented that she looked exhausted.

“I see it in your eyes, you look so tired. But you made it, I can't believe it,” she said.

Joan briefly greeted the family dog, Daisy, before Greg showed her around his room. When they reached the bedroom, Greg pointed out where she could sleep, but Joan was quick to comment, "Not organized." Greg explained that he had tried to clean, but his mother had rearranged some things.

Ad

The tension grew when Daisy jumped onto the bed, and Joan immediately told Greg to "put her down." In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, she admitted that dogs were usually kept outside in her country, which made her uncomfortable with the situation.

Ad

Later in 90 Day Fiancé, Joan went to take a shower while Greg spoke to his mother about the sleeping arrangements. He told Lucille that Joan was very upset about being in a separate room, especially since she was afraid of the dark.

Lucille seemed surprised but did not change her stance. Greg then admitted in a confessional, stating,

“It's not that I'm not good enough for her, but just the fact that I never want to make her regret the sacrifice she's given to come here. And, you know, I don't want her to ever think that it's a waste of time to come here and, you know, give me the opportunity.”

Ad

90 Day Fiancé: What happened in the past between Greg and Joan

Greg and Joan’s relationship began when Greg traveled to Uganda. He met Joan within 90 minutes of his arrival but lost contact with her for nearly two years. Eventually, Joan found him on social media, and they reconnected. Greg then visited Uganda again and proposed to her on her birthday.

Ad

Joan, who holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and finance, formerly served as the director of a non-profit organization in Uganda before moving to the United States. However, she would be unable to work until she had a Green Card.

Meanwhile, Greg, 35, lived with his mother in Long Island while saving for a home. He revealed in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional that starter homes in the area cost around $400,000, making it difficult for him to move out soon.

Ad

Lucille had concerns about the relationship, believing Greg was too "naïve when it comes to relationships." She feared that Joan could "take advantage" of her son’s kindness and insisted that the couple sleep separately until their wedding day. Greg had anticipated that Joan would not take the news well, saying in an earlier confessional,

"Knowing Joan, I think it’s going to be a little bit of a tough conversation."

Ad

90 Day Fiancé season 11 airs every Sunday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback