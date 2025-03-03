90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 3 recap- Mina expresses concerns about Mark's daughter while Sarper leaves for the US

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 3, titled Between Love and Madness, premiered on TLC on March 2, 2025. At the start of the episode, Mina called her son from her previous marriage, Clayton, to tell him that everything was okay and he would soon be with her in the US.

Later, Mina had a conversation with Mark where she opened up about his daughter, noting how she was very skeptical of her and their relationship.

Elsewhere in the episode, Joan finally arrived in the US to live with Lucille, however, she was upset after learning about their sleeping arrangements. Meanwhile, Shekinah asked Sarper to establish a good relationship with her daughter.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 3?

Mina opened up about her issue with Mark's daughter

Due to complications with his passport, Clayton was unable to enter the U.S. and stay with Mark and Mina. So for the time being, he was staying with Mina's friend Tracy, in France.

Mina was heartbroken that she had to leave her son behind and that he wasn't with her. At the start of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 3, she told Mark that they would have to postpone the wedding until her son gets into the USA. However, Mark shared that they won't be able to postpone the date because they just had 90 days to get married or else she would have to leave the country.

At the end of the episode, Mark had a conversation with Mina where he expressed that he wanted her to like their house in New Hampshire. He also wished that she could get along well with his family.

While Mina assured Mark that she had no issues with his family, she admitted feeling like she was competing with his daughter, Jordan, for his affection. Mark reassured his 90 Day Fiancé partner that he loved them both, explaining that Jordan was simply concerned for his well-being. He then encouraged Mina to give Jordan a chance to get to know and love her.

However, Mina wasn’t ready to have that conversation. In her confessional, she called Jordan a "hypocrite," accusing her of being nice to her face while talking behind her back.

Shekinah urges Sarper to establish a good relationship with her daughter

After seeing their last day with Sarper's family in Istanbul, Turkey, Sarper and Shekinah packed their stuff to take flight back to the US.

However, before the couple could leave, Shekinah reminded Sarper that when her sister, Shriyah, came to visit them, he hadn't made a good impression on her. As a result, her daughter made an image of Sarper based on that interaction.

"I do worry that my daughter Sophie won't be able to make an unbiased decision about what she thinks about Sarper because of what she's heard happened when my sister Shriyah came to Turkey to meet Sarper," Shekinah shared in her confessional.

Shekinah urged her 90 Day Fiancé partner to behave himself in front of Sophie, emphasizing that she won't marry someone her daughter doesn't approve of. While Sarper initially took this as a "threat", he eventually assured Shekinah that he would try his best to establish a good relationship with her daughter.

"I don't want our destiny or fate of our relationship beyond her lips. 'I don't like Sarper, so I don't want you to marry my man. Sophie is her daughter, but she's a teenager. I hope even if she doesn't like me, she kind of sees that I'm trying to do my best because I am also making a sacrifice," 90 Day Fiancé star added in his confessional.

Greg tells Joan that they have to sleep in different beds

Joan flew all the way from Uganda to stay with Gregory in New York. However, upon her arrival, Gregory told her that his mom wanted them to sleep in a different room for the time being. While she was upset about the new development, she decided to make it work.

Meanwhile, in other part of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 3, Amani and Matt headed to Mexico to complete their throuple with Any.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

