"For me, Jordan is a hypocrite"— 90 Day Fiancé's Mina criticizes Mark's daughter talking behind her back

90 Day Fiancé season 11 epsiode 3, titled Between Love and Madness, premiered on TLC on March 2. The episode started with a conversation between Mark and Mina, as the latter wanted to postpone their wedding until her son arrived in the country.

Later in the episode, Mina expressed her concerns to Mark about his daughter, Jordan, and her skepticism regarding their relationship.

In her confessional, Mina called Jordan a "hypocrite," explaining that when they first met, Jordan was friendly to her face and even danced with her. However, Mina later learned that Jordan had gone behind her back and told Mark that she didn't like her and had concerns about their relationship.

"For me, Jordan is a hypocrite because in Paris she dancing with me. I have a photo with Jordan, she smiles. And then [she] talked to her father, 'I don't like this, this.' Why don't you talk to me, direct?" Mina shared in her confessional.

90 Day Fiancé star Mina expresses her concerns about Mark's daughter, Jordan

At the end of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 3, Mark hopped into a pool with Mina and told her that he wanted her to like their place in New Hampshire. Further, he expressed that he wanted the two of their family to have a good relationship with each other and stay happy.

In his confessional, Mark admitted that he was a bit stressed about Mina not "adjusting to New Hampshire." Beyond that, he was a little worried about how everyone was going to fit into one family, as his daughter had a lot of concerns about his relationship with Mina.

Mina reassured Mark that she had no issues with his family. However, she confessed that she felt like Jordan and she were competing for his affection.

Mark assured her there was no competition between them, emphasizing that he loved them both in different ways.

"[Jordan] has concerns because there's a big age gap and because she was only around you for only one weekend... 'So are you marrying me for love or just to come to the USA?'" the 90 Day Fiancé star continued.

When Mina expressed her concerns to Mark, asking if he felt Jordan and she were "enemies," he assured her that they weren't and asked her to give his daughter a chance to get to know and love her.

Mark then reminded Mina that she had only met Jordan once and explained that his daughter was upset about not having more time to connect with her. He emphasized his close bond with Jordan, and noted that her concerns stemmed from wondering whether he would want more children with Mina.

Mina started crying, and told her 90 Day Fiancé partner that she came to the USA hoping to start a new family with him. She expressed her frustration, saying she didn't understand why Jordan was judging her for it.

Further in her confessional, the 34-year-old Parisian model called Mark's daughter a "hypocrite" for being nice to her face while criticizing her behind her back.

Later, Mina told Mark that she wasn't comfortable speaking with Jordan, admitting that she got the "impression" of a snake from her.

"It's the same. The impression, the emotion. She’s saying, "I’m not sure." That’s like a snake. 'I’m not sure if she loves my dad. My dad is stupid for staying with this girl. Is she just here for the green card?'" Mina continued.

The 90 Day Fiancé star added that even though Jordan was Mark's daughter, she should stay in her place and shouldn't interfere in their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

