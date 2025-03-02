"You fight less" — 90 Day Fiancé's Matt reveals benefits of being in a polyamorous relationship

In a February 28 interview with E! News, 90 Day Fiancé stars Matt and Amani Jlassi opened up about their throuple situation with their girlfriend, Any Aguirre. Matt believed that being in a three-person relationship has made their 10-year marriage stronger. Matt explained that having another partner reminded them to love each other.

He mentioned that in case any two of them argued, seeing their third partner show love and affection helped calm things down. Matt said this brought them back to a loving environment.

He thought that being in a throuple helped reduce conflicts, a sentiment Amani agreed with, saying that one partner could act as a mediator to bring everyone together.

"If any one of us is ever mad at each other, we also see the other partners loving on each other... You fight less," said Matt.

Amani also emphasized the importance of open communication in their relationship. She revealed that the three of them always addressed problems together, which helped them learn how to handle similar issues in the future.

90 Day Fiancé stars Matt and Amani open up on how their unconventional family works

The 90 Day Fiancé throuple currently appears in the 11th season of the popular reality show. In the interview, Amani mentioned that she found another benefit to their unusual situation. She said having a third person in their relationship made parenting easier.

Amani and Matt have two daughters, ages 4 and 7. As per them, they got more support with two partners than they would have with just two people.

According to Amani, adding a third person to their relationship also kept the romance alive. Amani said they reconnected and grew closer as a couple while experiencing this new dynamic.

However, their situation wasn't without challenges. To bring their partner, Any, from Mexico to the US, Matt and Amani had to consider getting a divorce so Any could get a K-1 fiancée visa.

"If you asked us a year ago would you divorce for somebody, I would be like, 'You're out of your mind!' But throughout the relationship, the more and more we obviously fell in love with Any, the more it just became like that's the one thing that you have to do—the sacrifice," stated Amani.

Showcasing their partnership on 90 Day Fiancé has brought different challenges for Matt and Amani, notably dealing with people's negative views on polyamorous relationships.

Amani pointed out that they were ready to confront these attitudes and mentioned that other non-traditional family arrangements, like those shown on TV shows, were accepted by society.

"How is all the other types of loves accepted, like Sister Wives? But for us, it's not OK? If you find the urge to go online and say all these nasty things, read what you type before you send it. At the end, we're humans," stated Amani.

Amani wished that people would think before posting hurtful comments online. She reminded them that everyone deserves respect and kindness, regardless of their relationship choices.

Matt and Amani only cared about what their daughters thought, and the girls were comfortable with their family's unconventional setup.

According to her, their daughters didn't understand labels, but they recognized love.

They saw how much Any cared for their mom and dad. Having Any's daughter around, who was close in age to Matt and Amani's kids, also helped as everyone shared the same family values.

The 90 Day Fiancé star Amani appreciated that Any was also a mom, which made their priorities align and helped make their unusual family arrangement work.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 pm ET.

