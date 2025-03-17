"Mind your business lady" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Jessica's friend getting emotional about Juan cheating

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 released Episode 5 on March 16, 2025. One of the segments of the episode saw Jessica's friends confront Juan for cheating on Jessica while traveling on a cruise. Megin, one of them, was moved to tears as she struggled to process Juan's infidelity. In the middle of questioning him, she asked:

"It's taken a year for you to admit this to me, Juan, when I confronted you in Colombia a year ago?"

Juan accepted his mistake, saying, "My bad." While Megin dabbed her tears, he told the cameras that he had to unveil the truth to Jessica's friends since he had grown tired of concealing it. However, he was surprised by Megin's emotional reaction and assumed she was either unprepared or had misunderstood the situation.

He wondered why she was so invested in his private affairs, and taken aback by his infidelity, when she was not his partner. Megin cried more when Jessica revealed she knew about Juan's actions and had agreed to work through it with him.

90 Day Fiancé fans commented on Megin's emotional reaction to Juan's infidelity on X. While many criticized her for interfering in a couple's personal matters, others questioned her feelings for Juan.

"Why is this girl so upset Juan cheated. She’s crying like he is her fiance. Mind your business lady. Jess forgave him," a fan wrote.

"Wtf is this. Why tf is this girl crying. Ok so she does know Juan is Not Her boyfriend right. Lol....give me a break," another fan commented.

"Megan...your dumb a**ed friend forgave Juan and has moved on..." a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans criticized Megin for being so concerned about Juan and Jessica's relationship.

"Jessica’s friend is oddly intrusive toward Juan. It smells," a user reacted.

"So Jessica forgave Juan for cheating. Megan gotta move on. This aint her man. Jessica chose a dude who cheated on her. Thats her decision," a person commented.

"i understand wanting to be a good friend, but megin is way too invested in juan and jessica’s relationship," another fan wrote.

"Why is it your business what happens in Jessica & Juan’s relationship you’re being weird & invasive," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Why is Jessica’s friend taking Juan’s infidelity so personal? Did I miss the part where it was her business?!" a person reacted.

"Jessica’s friend is a little too emotional over news that everyone else accepts and has nothing to do with her," another netizen commented.

"I made a mistake" — 90 Day Fiancé star Juan takes accountability for cheating on Jessica

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé saw Juan get confronted by Jessica's friends, Megin and Ammanda. When Megin asked Juan if he got intimate with someone on the cruise, he answered in the affirmative, upsetting her and Ammanda.

"I made a mistake," he added.

Juan explained he felt "lonely" and added that it was "only human" to make errors in judgment. The 90 Day Fiancé star then assured Jessica's friends that he was not the same since he lived with Jessica now. When Ammanda said he liked to be "babysat," Juan countered, saying he was an adult and was not afraid of admitting his mistakes.

Megin was disappointed to discover that Jessica knew about Juan's infidelity.

"You're my best friend, Jess. Like, I love you more than anything in my life, I think," she said.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, Jessica confessed that the incident had happened over a year and a half ago and added that Juan had come to her pleading for forgiveness. She further informed her friends that she had agreed to work it out with Juan.

Jessica defended him by saying she was not in the "best place" either during that phase and admitted to feeling "weak" in their relationship. The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed she had rekindled feelings for an ex-boyfriend but confirmed that she never acted on them.

While Juan knew about Jessica's involvement with another man, he was unaware that the man was her ex-boyfriend. When Megin revealed it to Juan, he was shocked.

"This just completely changed the whole story," Juan said.

90 Day Fiancé airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

