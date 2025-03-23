"I can't go out with this" — 90 Day Fiancé star Mahdi reacts to his first haircut in the U.S. in latest sneak peek

90 Day Fiancé season 11 posted a sneak peek from its coming episode on their official Instagram handle on March 22, 2025. The clip showcased the Iranian native, Mahdi, getting his first haircut in the United States. However, contrary to his expectations, the result was far from what he wanted. The barber not only cut Mahdi's hair but also trimmed his beard and mustache, displeasing him.

Ad

Mahdi covered his mouth with his hand and quickly got into his partner, Stevi's car. After Stevi asked what happened, he lowered his hand to show her the trimmed mustache and said:

"I swear to God I can't go out with this."

When Stevi reminded her 90 Day Fiancé partner that they had to go to a coffee shop, he firmly refused and requested her to take him home so they could "fix" the mishap first. When inquired, 26-year-old Mahdi further explained that he had not asked his barber to cut the mustache.

Ad

Trending

"I look like Batman" — 90 Day Fiancé alum Mahdi comments on his new look

Ad

Stevi tried to console Mahdi and ease his tension by saying he still looked "hot," however Mahdi refused to believe her. While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, he explained that because it was his "very first time" getting a haircut in the States, he could not express his displeasure to the barbers.

"What would I say, like, 'Put it back?'" Mahdi said.

Stevi assured the 90 Day Fiancé cast member that she had some "beard stuff" she could use to try and turn the mustache to Mahdi's liking. However, she did not want to use "too much" and make it look unrealistic.

Ad

Mahdi believed the problem lay in how the barbers attended to their clients. During a confessional, he stated that most of them cut hair with their clients looking away from the mirror, which Mahdi was not used to.

"When it was done and he turned me around to look at myself in the mirror, I was like, 'Oh my God.' Half of my mustache was gone," he explained.

Ad

Ad

Hearing that, Stevi chuckled, trying to suppress her laughter, when Mahdi told her it was "not funny." However, she disagreed, saying, "It's a little funny." She then used a sharpie, designed to fill beards and mustaches, to draw Mahdi's mustache.

Mahdi believed his barber misconceived him as an Arab after he disclosed he was from Iran. Consequently, the barber followed the stereotype and drew a "thin mustache." Later, Stevi confessed that she did not like his new look, but did not admit it to avoid upsetting Mahdi. The 90 Day Fiancé star added that she was trying to make him "feel better."

Ad

While reviewing his newly drawn mustache in the mirror, Mahdi said:

"Oh my God, I look like Batman. You see?"

"I need to wash my hands" — 90 Day Fiancé star Mahdi reacts to touching a cat for the first time

Ad

Among the new experiences after arriving in the States was Mahdi's first time touching a cat. In an earlier episode of 90 Day Fiancé, he met with Stevi's pet cat and confessed it was the first time he had touched one. He not only felt apprehensive but also suspected how hygienic it was.

"I need to wash my hands," he remarked after touching the animal.

The alum stated that cats in Iran lived outside the house. He revealed that his mother told him touching cats could make anyone sick. Mahdi recalled when she became ill during her pregnancy because a cat kept going in and out of her house. Consequently, he could not accept touching cats as a "clean" practice.

Ad

90 Day Fiancé season 11 will air a new episode on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback