"Dude is so lame" — 90 Day Fiancé fans criticize Greg's shocking reaction to Joan's bride price

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released episode 7, titled The Price of Love, on March 30, 2025. It saw Uganda-native Joan remind her partner, Greg, about the bride price or the "dowry" he had to pay if he wanted to marry her. It was a culture-specific ritual that Greg had to follow if he wanted to marry Joan respectfully. When Joan revealed the bride price was 15 cows, costing $200 each, Greg said:

"Realistically, though, how does somebody afford 15 cows?"

Joan pointed out that others in her culture could and have afforded 15 cows, adding that only Greg could not afford them because he did not have a job. Upon hearing that, Greg retaliated, asking Joan if it was "fair" that all the expenses were on him. He then listed everything he had to arrange, including the "dowry," their wedding, wedding dresses, and rings, reiterating that it was unfair.

Joan dismissed his concern by saying, "Culture is culture." Their conversation eventually circled back to Greg's unemployment as Joan explained that it showed he could not look after her needs.

90 Day Fiancé fans took to X to comment on Greg's reaction to the bride price, criticizing him for questioning the norms, convinced he would not be able to afford 15 cows without a job.

A 90 Day Fiance reacts to Greg and Joan's conversation about the bride price (Image via X/bernusmax)

"Greg won't even buy her one cow. Dude is so lame," a fan wrote.

"The fact that Greg is not trying to get a job when he knows damn well that he needs to pay a dowery," another fan commented.

"You wanted a woman. Let alone a woman from another country with different customs. Greg doesn’t even have 15 nickels to rub together," a netizen tweeted.

90 Day Fiancé fans were convinced Greg could never afford the bride price. They called out his lack of interest in finding a job despite knowing he had to pay for Joan's bride price if he wanted to marry her.

"If Greg was aware of this dowry ahead of time, no way should he be asking if it's all on him!" a user reacted.

"So it’s gonna cost Greg 15 cows for the dowry, he couldn’t afford 15 cows if they were plastic," a person commented.

"So Greg had to pay for a wedding, a dowry, and secure a place for them to live, outside of mom’s house, and he turned down a job? That’s why I don’t believe he had a legit job offer. He’s a complete moron if he really turned down a job," another fan wrote.

"Didn't Greg know about the dowry??? Why does this sound like news?? What a schmuck.," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Greg can’t even afford to buy a decent shirt. No way he can afford to pay a dowry," a person reacted.

"Greg didn't think about the Ugandan culture? The dowry? You didn't think about this Greg? This is serious. Joan isn't playing around. You've been to Uganda how many times and you didn't do your homework? Come on now," another netizen commented.

What happened between Joan and Greg in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 7?

In one of the segments of the 90 Day Fiancé episode, Joan video-called her family and told them about Greg's unemployment. When they asked her to encourage Greg to get a job, she revealed he was not serious about it. She also confessed she was worried about the "dowry" because Greg was "not financially stable."

"No, it's not possible because in our culture, it must be done," a family member said.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, Joan explained that if Greg did not pay the "dowry" or bride price, he would not only disrespect her family but also her father's last wishes. As a result, she expected him to "man up" if he wanted to marry her.

Joan admitted she fell in love with Greg because he was an honest man, however, she needed him to become serious about his responsibilities and find a job if she were to marry him. When Joan expressed her concern to him, he revealed he applied for state jobs daily.

When the 90 Day Fiancé informed Greg about the 15-cow bride price, it surprised him, making him wonder why he had to bear all the expenses. Joan explained she could not dismiss the norms because that would be disrespectful to her family and culture.

Soon after, Greg called out Joan for pressuring him into getting a job, criticizing her for saying she would return to Uganda if he did not. He expressed that it was like a "knife in the heart."

"The fact is that if I don't see you putting in much effort, that's it," Joan replied.

90 Day Fiancé drops new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

