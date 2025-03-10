"Cannot with mom already" — 90 Day Fiancé fans criticize Greg's mother for questioning Joan about taking multiple showers

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released episode 4 on March 9, 2025. The segment saw Joan face another hurdle after moving in with her partner, Greg, into his mother, Lucille's house. Lucille expressed concern over Joan's habit of taking two showers daily, saying it impacted her hot water and electricity bills.

"Only I'm saying because I noticed with my electric bill, how it jumped. You know, I could see it going up again," Lucille said.

She hoped Joan would not take 10-minute showers or "abuse" the amenities of the house. Joan was surprised to hear that and explained it was a non-negotiable part of her daily routine. She further highlighted the lifestyle differences between the States and Uganda, stressing why she needed two showers daily.

Despite her discomfort, Lucille continued explaining why keeping an eye on the water used was important. Joan, however, was unimpressed and hoped Greg would soon find a job and take responsibility by getting her out of Lucille's home.

90 Day Fiancé fans took to X to comment on Lucille's expectations of Joan. While many criticized her for questioning her showering routine, others sympathized with Joan, saying it was not unnatural to take multiple showers throughout the day.

""Don't take a shower, and clean up after my adult son" I cannot with mom already," a fan wrote.

"Momma Greg . . .just be glad that Joan is a clean woman! We've seen worse on this franchise!" another fan commented.

"I literally feel sorry for Joan .. it would drive me insane to have to go back to someone clockin my showers .." a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans disapproved of Lucille's restrictions regarding showers.

"WOW! Greg's mom is all over Joan. She just got here to the U.S. Can she have some room to breathe. Damn! First, it was sleeping in the same bed, then it's the dog, now it's the shower. Let it go already," a user reacted.

"Talking about your bills going up on the 1st day of you having a houseguest is wild You should've just told Greg it wouldn't be a good idea for Joan to come if you were going to act like this mom," a person commented.

"She’s taken two showers woman, your electric bill did not jump by that much. You’re the one letting your son live with you without giving you any support, so that’s your issue," another fan wrote.

"Why is the mom complaining about a high water bill? Joan just got there," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"How are you complaining about a high water bill when Joan is on day 1 and a bill hasn't even arrived yet?" a person reacted.

"I feel you Joan, I shower constantly. Ever since I lived in Florida I cannot go one day without at least 2 showers. Sometimes 4," another netizen commented.

"I'm not here to look after him" — 90 Day Fiancé star Joan on Lucille asking her to help Greg keep his room tidy

Lucille confronted Joan after Greg told her she liked taking more than one shower daily. She asked the 90 Day Fiancé cast member if she preferred long showers with hot water. When Joan explained she took quick ones using mild water, Lucille brought up her electric bill, saying it "jumped." After hearing Lucille express concern over the bills, Joan took to a confessional to say:

"In my country, since it's always hot, in the morning I need to freshen up 'cause I'm starting the day. But also in the evening I need to sleep, fresh. I don't know how it works here in America. Is it because people have cars, that's why they don't need to take two showers a day? But this isn't me. I have to take two showers."

Soon after, Greg chimed in, saying he assumed water was free. However, Lucille explained it was not. She then told Joan to help Greg "keep his room tidy." Lucille added that she did not want her or Greg to feel uncomfortable and hoped they could soon afford their own place. Joan responded, saying she could not wait for that.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, Joan revealed she was an "independent woman" in Uganda, where she was the director of a non-profit organization. After hearing Lucille's expectation of her, she said:

"I love Greg so much but I'm not here to look after him."

The 90 Day Fiancé added that Greg needed to "grow up" if he wanted her to become his wife. Joan confessed she sacrificed "a lot" to come to the States to be with her partner. Consequently, she expected Greg to "man up" and move out of his mother's house. Later in the episode, Joan broke down after Greg told her that he turned down a state job.

90 Day Fiancé airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

