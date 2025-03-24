"Make it make sense" — 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Greg's lack of interest in finding a job

90 Day Fiancé season 11 released episode 6, titled Love Me or Leave Me, on March 23, 2025. The segment saw Greg introduce his partner, Joan, to his friends, John and Jon. During their meeting, Greg's friends confronted the male cast member about living at his mother's house without a plan to move out or a "steady source of income" to financially support a housing change.

Greg, however, was not too pleased with their preoccupation with his financial and living situation. Although he acknowledged that their concerns were warranted, he did not appreciate them rushing him into finding a job.

"So, I understand where they're coming from and I appreciate that but at the end of the day, it is a little nerve-wracking, like, 'Why you guys ganging up on me? Chill out,'" Greg said in a confessional.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum insisted on opening his own bakery instead of focusing on finding a job or even renting a house. He said he wanted to wait at least one and a half to two years before moving out of his mother's place. Meanwhile, Joan told Greg she would return to Uganda if he did not turn his life around.

90 Day Fiancé fans on X commented on Greg's situation and his disinterest in finding immediate employment to secure a steady source of income. Moreover, netizens criticized him for making Joan wait for their own house while expecting to have four children with her.

"Greg wants a house, a bakery, 4 kids, and he doesn’t have a real job! Make it make sense," a fan wrote.

"You need a job first before thinking of buying your own house, Greg!" another fan commented.

"Two YEARS? Greg doesn’t want to work," a netizen tweeted.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans disapproved of Greg's lack of a plan for his and Joan's future.

"Gregory belongs at home with his mom. He can’t fulfill the responsibilities of a husband with no job and debt," a user reacted.

"What makes Greg think he can have a business and run a bakery when he can't even do his own laundry? Go home Joan," a person commented.

"Joan is really wasting her time on Greg, she gave up everything she had going for a man that refuses to move out of his mom's house. Greg is another case of someone lying about their life to get their significant other to America," another fan wrote.

"Greg has no ambition other than living off his mom & baking bread. He is a lazy bum," one user posted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"SO Greg thinks that this beautiful smart educated woman is gonna sit around & wait for him to decide to be a adult one day & get at job when he is already pushing 40?" a person reacted.

"I don’t believe for one second that Greg passed on a job. The man-child is in debt, living with momma, and needed to get an apartment or house for Joan, and he passed on a job that would help with those things?" another commented.

90 Day Fiancé alum Greg refuses to live in a rented house

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras, one of Greg's friends, John, said Greg had a "magnetic personality" and once won Prom King. However, he believed Greg used humor as a "deflection" to avoid addressing "internal issues," like living at his mother's house "at the age of 35."

When Joan revealed she wanted to move out of her mother-in-law's house after three months, Greg's friends asked him about his plans to make that happen.

"Obviously, we're gonna push toward getting our own place but it's gonna take time, dude. I don't wanna rent," Greg replied.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum added that he wanted to open a bakery but his friends disapproved as they believed it would be better to spend that money on housing instead of opening a bakery. When John asked Greg about his "end game," he said "family" and added that he wanted many children.

During a confessional, John revealed that he had always advised Greg to find a job, possibly in the Union, with a "steady paycheck" and job security. He revealed that the 90 Day Fiancé alum received multiple opportunities throughout his life but turned every one of them down because he "doesn't wanna punch someone else's clock."

He wanted Greg to become "very realistic" and understand the measures he would need to take to get a roof over their heads and his family.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 airs every Sunday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

