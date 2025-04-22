"Really rude women!!" — 90 Day: The Last Resort fans criticize Sophie and Kae's shocking argument with Rob

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 released episode 21, Part 4 of the reunion, on April 21, 2025. The segment saw Sophie's friend, Kae, join the cast on stage to share her opinion on Sophie and Rob's relationship. She criticized Rob, demeaning him for mistreating Sophie. However, matters escalated when Kae, supported by Sophie, alleged that Rob was intimate with other men.

While Rob denied the accusation, calling it baseless and a lie, Sophie defended Kae, alleging that she left Rob because he was getting paid to get physically involved with other men. Their co-stars listened in disbelief, while Rob and Sophie continued their argument.

Kae not only accused him of being intimate with men but also claimed he was aggressive toward Sophie. Meanwhile, Sophie supported her friend and tried to prove her accusations were not incorrect. Rob, on the other hand, was surprised by the comments made, feeling infuriated by the attack on him.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans on X disapproved of Kae and Sophie's behavior with Rob. They criticized the ladies for coming at Rob in front of everyone.

"Sophie and Kae are really rude women!!" a fan wrote.

"Part 3 just got dirty, and it's not entertaining. I want to shower after listening to Sophie's trash bag friend go after Rob," another fan commented.

"Sophie is trash, and so is her friend Kay," a netizen tweeted.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans disapproved of Sophie and Kae's behavior toward Rob at the reunion.

"Sophie, you need to listen to Auntie. You are as mature as a 12 year old. Your friend Kae is totally wh*ck. Rob was too good for you…and he’s no catch. Go back to London. Your 15 minutes of thick thigh fame is over," a user reacted.

"And Sophie’s friend is just as immature and crazy as she is. She had the b*lls to get up there and run her mouth the entire time and then leaves and cries. Go home, thanks bye," a person commented.

"Kae and Sophie use the word trigger in the wrong context and just divorce this trick already and kae needs counseling," another fan wrote.

"This is y I can’t stand Sophie lying a** ! She just threw her own husband Rob under the bus," one user posted.

Other 90 Day: The Last Resort fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"So we just skip over Sophie and Kaye’s b**ch a** antics? Not one person calls them out for trying to out someone? Never accountability on these tell alls," a person reacted.

"What trash can did this girl crawl out of . What a piece of S. Sophie & her deserve each other. Wish I could post how I really felt," another netizen commented.

"I'm just a really good friend" — 90 Day: The Last Resort guest Kae defends her relationship with Sophie

The 90 Day: The Last Resort episode saw Kae join the cast on stage to share her opinion on Rob and Sophie's relationship. While she appreciated them seeking therapy, she confessed that she did not want them to make it as a couple. Kae believed Rob and Sophie would be "miserable together" because of their "toxic" history.

Rob interrupted her, saying Sophie was bound to think the same when her own friends would tell her so. Tensions escalated when Rob implied that Kae claimed she would be a "better husband" to Sophie. Kae then criticized Rob for hinting she had a physical relationship with Sophie.

"I'm just a really good friend, like, my friends are like the other half of my soul. Like, if she is going into a war, I'm going to prepare and go in there with her," Kae responded.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort guest added that she disliked how Rob spoke to Sophie, saying she would have lost her calm if she were in Sophie's position. Kae then claimed she had video evidence of his behavior that led her to ask Sophie to move in with her.

One thing led to another, and Kae accused the 90 Day: The Last Resort alum of being intimately involved with other men. Sophie backed Kae's claim, saying she had screenshots of someone offering Rob $500 for the task.

Later in the episode, during a one-on-one conversation with Sophie, Rob tried to convince her that he never engaged in such activities, but in vain.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

