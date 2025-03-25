"Still here?" — 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Natalie's bold decision to attend the Recommitment Ceremony

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 released episode 17, titled Peace at Last, on March 24, 2025. It saw the four remaining couples head to the Recommitment Ceremony to decide whether to recommit to their marriages or part ways for good. Natalie, whose relationship with Josh, ended in the previous episode, attended the event by herself in addition to the couples and the therapists.

While explaining her decision to attend the Ceremony, Natalie said:

"The last 24 hours have been rough. I have like, hopeless mood, but even though I'm alone, I'm just gonna walk into the Recommitment Ceremony and steal the party."

Although upset about her breakup, she was glad she could befriend the female cast members. When she told her co-stars that she was disappointed in Josh because he "abandoned" her when she did not want to be alone, they encouraged her to use the opportunity to recommit to herself and attract someone who valued her and did not play with her feelings.

They further motivated Natalie to refocus on herself and her career since she was freed to "thrive" and find someone better than Josh. Consequently, Natalie decided to attend the Ceremony.

However, the 90 Day: The Last Resort fans were confused by Natalie's presence at the event. They took to X to criticize her for attending and urged her not to hold onto the past and move on.

A 90 Day: The Last Resort fan reacts to Natalie's decision (Image via X/@StephunnyTejada)

"Natalie still here?" a fan wrote.

"She has no one to commit to. She should have left the resort. It shows me at least. She used Josh to stay usable by @TLC. Her "dress" looks like lingerie compared to the other women," another fan commented.

"Why the hell is Natalie still here? There’s nobody committing to you, you need to be committed to a mental hospital," a netizen tweeted.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans disapproved of Natalie's decision to be part of the Ceremony despite being single.

"So why didnt Natalie leave the resort when Josh broke up with her? I mean what is she still doing there? I want her off this franchise for good," a user reacted.

"I think Natalie was hoping Josh would change his mind and surprise her at the recommitment ceremony. That’s the kind of delulu she is," a person commented.

"Why the hell is Natalie on my TV screen? Josh called their 3 year fake relationship off so why the actual f**k is she still on my TV?" another fan wrote.

"Ok.. so… why am I seeing Natalie still since Josh has left. Bini and Ari left. Why are we still being subjected to her?" one user posted.

Other 90 Day: The Last Resort fans said:

"Josh millked his 3 years and 17 episodes of this season, and Natalie saying she wants to stay to do the commitment ceremony by and for herself They sure know how to milk this show well!!" a person reacted.

"Poor Natalie.. she’s an odd one but Josh used her for airtime and I hate that for her," another netizen commented.

"It's about myself" — 90 Day: The Last Resort alum Natalie explains why she wants to attend the Recommitment Ceremony

During a confessional, Natalie stated she felt "left behind" and "used" after Josh ended their relationship in the previous episode. Regardless, she was determined to "accomplish" the last task by being present at the Recommitment Ceremony. Natalie refused to give up on herself even if Josh decided not to be next to her.

"This Recommitment Ceremony is not about Josh anymore. It's about myself," she added.

Meanwhile, Josh packed his bags to leave the resort, unwilling to stay and "drag this out any further." The 90 Day: The Last Resort star said he did not want to hurt Natalie, but at the same time, needed his voice to be heard. However, he thought Natalie's reaction to the situation was "awkward," claiming she was "relieved." Josh stated it was "hurtful" and disrespectful in a way.

While speaking to the 90 Day: The Last Resort cameras, he admitted it was heartbreaking to leave the resort. He stated he would utilize the time to "do some self-reflecting" and added that he needed to love himself more and be the "best dad" he could be.

90 Day: The Last Resort episodes can be streamed on Discovery +.

