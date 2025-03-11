"Isn't going anywhere" — 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Brandon wanting to leave the experiment

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 15 released a new episode on March 10, 2025. The segment showcased Brandon packing his bags in hopes of leaving the resort and the experiment. However, he changed his mind when his partner, Julia, requested him to attend another session of group therapy before deciding.

Brandon was displeased and frustrated with the state of his relationship with Julia. Her decision to file for her parents' visas to come to the States without informing him was the tipping point for the male cast member. In the previous episodes, he expressed his desire to leave the retreat because he struggled to overcome the distrust he had developed toward Julia.

This week's segment saw Julia and Brandon sleep in separate bedrooms. Julia, who spent the night in Rob and Sophie's room, told them she would return to Russia if Brandon ended their marriage. Although disappointed, Brandon agreed to give the retreat and their marriage another try after Julia pleaded.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans took to X to comment on Brandon's wish to exit the resort. While many said he never intended to leave, others criticized his expectations of Julia.

A 90 Day: The Last Resort fan reacts to Brandon's desire to leave (Image via X/@90DayCray1)

"Julia might be over the top but Brandon isn’t going anywhere. He loves her too much," a fan wrote.

"Brandon is the most immature little man-child I’ve ever seen. “She’s hurt me” “she has broken my heart” “she has secrets” “she didn’t get my permission” JFC!! Julia, hun, RUN AWAY! I literally can’t even look at him," another fan commen

"Brandon was never going to leave, he just wanted Julia to think so," a netizen tweeted.

Some 90 Day: The Last Resort fans hoped Brandon would leave Julia, while others said he was only "pretending" to.

"Julia doesn't respect Brandon. He should leave and leave her. She's just doing what she wants. Like why are you dancing on bars, cheating, and bringing your divorced a** parents into this already chaotic household," a user reacted.

"Brandon is pretending to be completely done with his marriage. Julia says she will "GO RUSSIA" if Brandon leaves her. Who woulda thought she would really actually go RUSSIA," a person commented.

"Brandon is packing his stuff. He is over Julia. I cant stand all the secrets & lies," another fan wrote.

Other 90 Day: The Last Resort fans commented on Brandon's expectations of Julia.

"Brandon is a controlling a**! Julia doesn't need his permission! Also why doesn't he want her parents to go to the states!?!" one user posted.

"Brandon wants Julia to get a second opinion on her fertility issue. I mean its her body though. If she doesnt want kids then how you gonna force her to have kids?" a person reacted.

"Julia shouldn't need Brandon's permission to get her parents to the US!" another netizen tweeted.

"I'm tired" — 90 Day: The Last Resort alum Brandon opens up about his feelings to Julia

While speaking to the 90 Day: The Last Resort cameras, Brandon confessed he was upset and "angry" that Julia had applied for her parents' visas without his "approval." He added he was "done" because he could not keep up with her "keeping things" from him. Consequently, he confessed he was ready to head home.

Soon after, Julia arrived and asked him why he was packing his bags. She was surprised to see how adamant he was about leaving the experiment after everything they had been through. Brandon defended his decision by saying he could not see their relationship work despite everything they had done.

"You run after problem. You run away. This is not gonna help. If you gonna run away, this is will be over, do you know that?" Julia responded.

Even then, the 90 Day: The Last Resort male cast member insisted on leaving the show.

"I'm tired. I keep trying to be positive about everything and work these steps and do what they're telling us but then I'm the one who just keeps getting hurt," Brandon said.

During a confessional, he expressed his disappointment, recalling how Julia had caused him a "lot of pain" in the last few days. He said he wanted her to show him that she was at the resort to amend their relationship and make things work instead of ripping his heart out "over and over again."

However, if Julia failed to meet his expectations, Brandon claimed it would be the end of their marriage with him leaving the retreat.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 releases new episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

