"Good luck!" — 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Brandon's shocking decision to help bring Julia's parents to America

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort aired episode 17, titled Peace at Last, on March 24, 2025. It saw four couples decide the future of their relationships at the Recommitment Ceremony. Brandon and Julia were among the pairs who agreed to give their relationship another try. Moreover, Brandon surprised Julia by agreeing to help her with her parents' relocation to the U.S.A.

At the Recommitment Ceremony, Julia brought two rocks, similar to those she and Brandon carried during one of the exercises they practiced while staying at the resort. One represented Julia's wish to bring her parents to the States, whereas the other signified Brandon's desire to have a baby.

While Julia agreed to get a second opinion about her fertility issues, she urged Brandon to help her with the process of bringing her parents to America. Julia was pleasantly surprised when Brandon announced he would do whatever he could to make Julia's wish come true.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans took to X to express their opinions on Brandon's decision. While many criticized him for accepting Julia's terms, others were pleased to see the couple overcome their differences.

A 90 Day: The Last Resort fan reacts to Brandon's decision (Image via X/@thunderluver23)

"haha so Brandon is gonna support Julia’s family when Julia’s parents don’t get along and Julia and her parents don’t get along.. and they’re all going to live under one roof?! good luck!" a fan wrote.

"Brandon has low insecurity and he lets Julia abuse him and cheat on him consistently. Why does NO ONE talk about this?? It’s always Julia’s way. Y’all hate on Brandon’s parents but they been out the picture and Bran has NO BACK BONE STILL," another fan commented.

"I loved that for Brandon and Julia," a netizen tweeted.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans were divided by Brandon's change of heart. While some supported him, others looked down on him for catering to Julia's demands.

"Brandon agreed to help with Julia's parents!" a user reacted.

"Hold up! A second opinion is in NO WAY the same as having one’s parents in a different country. Julia is crazy. If I was Brandon I woulda said, ok… I’ll get a second opinion on your parents living with us," another fan wrote.

"I agree. Julia and Brandon had some issues but with compromise and communication they can work together. They love each other," a person commented.

"NOW Julia is pressuring Brandon into having to support her family, IN AMERICA, or else… like what else you gonna do, kiss another dude!" one user posted.

Other 90 Day: The Last Resort fans said:

"I always thought Brandon and Julia would be the most successful couple there," a person reacted.

"Brandon deserves better than Julia due to her constant complaining!!" another netizen commented.

"I wanna help you in any way" — 90 Day: The Last Resort alum Brandon agrees to support Julia in bringing her parents to the States

Brandon and Julia reached the Recommitment Ceremony after overcoming multiple hurdles, including fertility issues, infidelity, and disagreements regarding parents. Earlier episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort saw Julia admitting to cheating on Brandon and refusing to get a second opinion after learning she could not have children.

It also showed Julia revealing she applied for her parents' visas behind Brandon's back. Brandon, who was strictly against her parents' relocation, almost ended his relationship with Julia for keeping it a secret. However, the 90 Day: The Last Resort male cast member revealed a change of heart at the Recommitment Ceremony.

When Julia asked Brandon to "compromise" and help her do "this journey" with her family, he said:

"In the few weeks I've spent in this resort, I've felt many things. I felt jealousy, I felt anger, I felt distrust, and I felt a deep hurt. But the more memorable things I have felt and feel right now are connection, trust, and love. I love you with every ounce of my heart and soul and though it may be difficult for me, I wanna help you in any way to get your parents to the U.S."

While speaking to the 90 Day: The Last Resort cameras, Brandon explained he was "too focused" on how they would make it all work. However, during the Ceremony, he realized that their relationship was "strong enough" to work through the obstacles.

90 Day: The Last Resort can be streamed on Discovery +.

