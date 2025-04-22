I believe 90 Day: The Last Resort star Natalie's reality TV career is nearing its end

**Disclaimer: This 90 Day: The Last Resort article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 star Natalie Mordovtseva appeared on the TLC show with her then partner, Josh Weinstein, to address their differences and relationship issues, hoping to get a fresh perspective on things and rework themselves. However, contrary to their expectations, the retreat saw their relationship fall apart as more concerns and doubts surfaced.

During the March 17, 2025, episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Natalie and Josh finally parted ways, convinced the decision was in their best interest. While Josh confessed that his heart was not fully committed to Natalie, the latter thanked him for being honest about his stance. Although disappointed, she knew it had to be done.

Natalie then vowed to restart her life by avoiding "drama" or "scandal" after the breakup. While breakups and splits were neither uncommon nor threatening to a cast member's position in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, I believe Natalie is approaching the end of her reality TV career after her stint on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Natalie's separation from Josh is one of the main reasons I believe her reality TV career is endangered. While breakups are common, Natalie's case stands out because it is not her first heartbreak on television. Having been previously married and appearing on other versions of the show, it might seem repetitive to cast someone who has already gone through the process of finding love.

Moreover, Natalie's actions and overall behavior in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 proved she was erratic and unprepared for a relationship, jeopardizing her chances of being recast on the show.

90 Day: The Last Resort star Natalie is going around in circles

Natalie, who first appeared on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, got engaged to Mike Youngquist, making him her third husband. However, their marriage fell apart sooner than expected. Natalie then appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life season 2, where she met Josh. The pair was also featured in the following seasons of the show and lastly in season 2 of The Last Resort.

From being married to Mike to getting into a relationship with Josh, Natalie had experienced the ups and downs of married and single life. She had dealt with issues regarding children, distrust, commitment, and more during her appearances, making her a renowned franchise alum.

While being recast on the show was not impossible, her chances were slim, mainly because viewers were already familiar with her storyline and had seen her as a wife, girlfriend, and a single woman in the previous seasons. To feature someone whose tendencies and behavioral patterns were known to the audience makes little to no sense from a viewership perspective.

Moreover, when it comes to reality TV, Natalie is only known for her appearances on 90 Day Fiancé. Consequently, if she loses her spot on the show, her reality TV career will also near its end.

In my opinion, Natalie's breakup with Josh was the concluding chapter to her reality TV career. Without a partner and a poor track record on the franchise, one could safely say it was time for Natalie to explore other avenues.

What made Natalie unfit for a recast, further hinting at her career's end, was how she behaved with her co-stars in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2. During a December 16, 2024, episode, Natalie criticized Sophie after discovering Josh had invited the latter to Las Vegas. The cast members disapproved of Natalie's hurtful behavior, urging her to confront Josh instead of coming at Sophie.

In my opinion, Natalie should have directed her frustration at Josh instead of badmouthing Sophie first. The event proved that Natalie was insecure about her relationship and did not trust Josh. In another episode, she upset Julia by asking her if she was pregnant before pointing out that Julia had "gained some weight."

In episode 6 of The Last Resort, Natalie was shown laughing uncontrollably while Rob and Sophie answered the therapist's questions. In another episode, released on February 3, 2025, Natalie, while speaking to her co-stars, said that love was a "game" to her.

Based on her behavior with her 90 Day: The Last Resort co-stars and her stance on love, Natalie emerged as an erratic person who was insecure and unprepared for a serious relationship. When someone considers love a "game," but preaches that they want children and a family, it makes them appear untrustworthy.

It makes one wonder if Natalie had fabricated her storyline for clicks and views, or even sympathy, besides an extended stay on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. With speculations about Natalie faking her relationship with Josh circulating on social media platforms, it seems inappropriate to let her continue as a reality TV star.

While Natalie could reprise her role or get cast on another show in the future, it is safe to say that her run as a reality TV star is nearing its end based on her current situation.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

