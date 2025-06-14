Who is JaNa Craig from Destination X? Details explored

Destination X season 1 episode 3, Catching Feelings Changes Everything, premiered on NBC on June 10. In the episode, host Jeffrey Dean Morgan introduced two new contestants, reality TV stars JaNa Craig and Peter Weber, as the present contestants were trying to find hints about their location in a massive labyrinth in Europe.

In her debut episode, JaNa helped Tai Lowry by providing an advantage in the game, which the latter chose to keep a secret, thinking that the reality star might not participate in the game. To her surprise, JaNa was later added to the competition to compete for the coveted title and $250k prize money.

The 27-year-old reality TV star JaNa Craig hails from Kailua, Hawaii. Currently based in Las Vegas, Nevada, she has built on her reality TV success in Love Island to establish herself as an influencer and entrepreneur. With an active presence on social media, fans can follow the Destination X star on Instagram at @janacraig_.

Destination X star JaNa Craig was raised in Japan and loves history

Destination X contestant JaNa Craig is a 27-year-old reality TV star who made her debut by appearing as one of the single contestants on Love Island season 6.

Like other contestants, JaNa entered the show hoping to explore connections with different people and eventually find her ideal partner. She met Kenny Rodriguez during the Casa Amor week, and while the couple had their fair share of rough patches, they finished the season in third place.

In an interview with NBC Insider, published on June 10, 2025, JaNa shared that while she hails from Kailua, Hawaii, she was raised in Okinawa, Japan. This allowed her to travel around Asia, exploring countries like the Philippines and Thailand.

Former Love Island star added that she was currently living in Las Vegas, where she follows a career as a day trader in eCommerce while building herself as an influencer on social media.

Additionally, JaNa shared that she has a love for history and a secret knowledge of monuments and flags. She hoped this could help her with her journey on NBC's Destination X.

JaNa shares her strategy for Destination X

JaNa was clear about her goals when she made her debut in Destination X season 1 episode 3. She said that she knows she is supposed to make friends and memories along the journey. However, she pointed out that, like other contestants, she was on the show just for the free trip around Europe and $250,000.

“So, little does everyone know, I grew up a military brat. Like, don’t let this little chocolate skin fool you, I’ve literally been all over the world,” she added in her confessional.

In her interview with NBC Insider, JaNa admitted that she likes the idea of mind games, which she said fits very well with her competitive nature. However, she acknowledged that the level of competitiveness she had was "very unhealthy."

Regardless, the reality star believed that her fellow castmates would underestimate her, like others have in her past, which she thinks would prove advantageous in the show.

“I kind of like it when people underestimate me. They think I’m not the brightest or the fastest, but in reality, I’m gonna make it farther than you expect, and I probably will win this. When people think of eliminating a person, they’re not even going to consider JaNa,” she concluded.

Destination X season 1 episodes premiere every Tuesday on NBC and Peacock.

