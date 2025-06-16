What happened to Elijah Blue Allman? Cher's son reportedly hospitalized after drug overdose 

On Saturday, June 14, Cher's younger son, Elijah Blue Allman, was rushed to a hospital in Joshua Tree, California, TMZ reported. Per the media outlet, Allman had suffered a drug overdose, which caused the hospitalization. However, the nature of the drug he was using remains a mystery at the moment.

Sources close to Cher's family told TMZ that Allman is lucky to have survived the overdose and is still in the hospital, where he is receiving the best care possible.

The media outlet also reported that the Train of Thought singer is currently focused solely on her son's well-being and getting him the help he needs.

According to a PEOPLE article (published on April 10, 2025), Elijah Blue Allman is Cher's son from her second marriage to the late rock musician Gregg Allman.

The couple got married in 1975 and welcomed Elijah a year later, in July 1976. Their marriage ended in a divorce three years later (in 1979).

Much like Gregg Allman, who passed away in 2017, his son also struggled with drug addiction. In a 2018 interview with Parade, Cher revealed that the reason behind their divorce was Allman's drug use, which meant things "just weren't working out".

Calling Gregg "the sweetest man in the world," the Dark Lady singer said:

"I stayed with him until I knew I couldn't because I didn't want the kids to be around it."

Cher filed for a conservatorship over her son's finances in 2023

According to a DailyMail article (published on Sunday, June 15), this isn't Elijah Blue Allman's first brush with drug abuse. In a 2014 interview with ET, Allman opened up about starting drug use - including ecstasy and weed - as early as 11.

Allman added:

"I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past and, that's when you turn to those kind of drugs, you know heroin and opiates."

The 48-year-old continued:

"[Heroin] kind of saved me… If I didn't have that at that point, I don't know what I would have done…You may jump off a bridge. If you can only just go through that time period and live through it and then get help."

Allman also spoke about having some close calls with overdose in the past and "really feeling at the edge of mortality," adding that he knew what he was doing was wrong, but it was his dissatisfaction with life that had drawn him to it.

Nine years later, in 2023, Cher filed for a temporary sole conservatorship over her son's finances, stating that Elijah suffered "severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

Cher's court filing read:

"Any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

In the wake of Cher's request for conservatorship, Allman had filed a motion claiming his sobriety in court, adding that he had also been attending AA-type meetings. The Fernando singer withdrew her conservatorship request in September 2023.

Besides Elijah Allman's father, his uncle, Duane Allman, also struggled with a drug problem before he lost his life in a motorcycle accident in 1971.

