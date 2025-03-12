The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Wendy Williams shares about passing cognitive tests of competency amid conservatorship battle

On March 11, 2025, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Wendy Williams appeared on Good Day New York and discussed her ongoing conservatorship battle. The 60-year-old shared updates following her hospital visit after being removed from her assisted living facility.

Williams shared that she recently underwent independent cognitive tests and claimed to have "passed with flying colors," sharing her hope to be released from the conservatorship. She expressed her desire to "stay in New York" and "go back to work," noting that ending the conservatorship is her "number one" priority. Williams’ caretaker, Ginalia Monterrosa, joined her during the segment.

"She had those tests, she’s been deemed she is not incapacitated," her caretaker shared.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Wendy Williams discusses cognitive tests and future plans

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Wendy Williams explained her desire to resume a normal life outside the conservatorship.

"That is what I want, and that is what I got," she said.

She also shared her aspiration to return to work and live independently. Highlighting the restrictions she faces under her conservatorship, Williams described her experience at the assisted living facility.

"I'm on the fifth floor, it's called the memory unit. This is a floor where you [go if you] don't remember anything," she noted.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also shared details about limited access to facilities, saying that in order to go to the gym, which is on the third floor, she has "to be permitted. Williams discussed her readiness to handle her finances, stating,

"Of course, [I will get] a financial advisor, of course somebody to look over my money. The money I have right now is all with my guardian person."

Welfare check and steps towards guardianship release

Monterrosa disclosed that she contacted Adult Protective Services to report concerns about Williams' welfare. She also initiated a welfare check with the NYPD, leading to Williams being transported to the hospital. Monterrosa explained her decision, stating that there wasn’t "anything right now that legally allows Wendy to bring an attorney on board."

Williams recounted her interaction with the police and hospital staff.

"The police showed up. I'm exhausted. You know what I'm saying? I wanted to go to the hospital to talk to the doctor," she said.

She further mentioned that she requested an independent doctor for her evaluation. Discussing the cognitive tests, Williams shared that they asked her simple things like "who’s the president? What’s your birth date?" Monterrosa added that Williams "got 10 of 10 answers correct."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Wendy Williams also described the challenges she faces under her current care, including restricted access to outdoor activities and limited communication.

"I have a landline phone. [It’s] horrible," she noted.

Details on wellness check and hospital escort

On March 10, 2025, NYPD escorted Wendy Williams to a hospital after a welfare check at her Manhattan assisted living facility. Reports say she dropped notes from her window reading, "Help! Wendy!!," prompting the police response. Under court-ordered guardianship since May 2022 due to alleged cognitive impairment, Williams has contested the claims, comparing her situation to being in prison.

Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 airing on Bravo.

