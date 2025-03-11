Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Wendy Williams escorted to hospital by NYPD after wellness check: Reports

Former talk show host and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Wendy Williams was transported to a local hospital by NYPD officers on March 10, 2025, following a welfare check at her Manhattan assisted living facility. According to reports from The New York Post, Williams dropped several notes that read, "Help! Wendy!!" from her apartment window, prompting a police response.

NYPD officials confirmed to People magazine that Williams was escorted from the building and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital "for evaluation." The 60-year-old TV personality has lived under court-ordered guardianship since May 2022, with her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, asserting that Williams is cognitively impaired due to dementia and aphasia.

Williams has repeatedly contested these claims, recently telling The Breakfast Club that she feels like she is "in prison" due to locked elevators, restricted visitors, and unknown medications.

NYPD officials responded to Williams' assisted living facility in Manhattan on Monday morning after receiving reports of distress signals from her apartment. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to People magazine that officers conducted a welfare check at the scene.

"She was then escorted out of the building, and EMS transported her in an ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation," the NYPD statement read.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been living under a legal guardianship that controls her health decisions and finances since May 2022. The guardian appointed by the court, Sabrina Morrissey, has filed documents describing Williams as permanently disabled and legally incapable of making decisions for herself. This assessment followed Williams' diagnosis of dementia and aphasia in 2023.

Williams firmly stated her position regarding her situation during a January 2025 appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, saying,

"I'm in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s...These people, there's something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not."

Williams further described the facility's restrictions, including locked elevators and strict visitor limits. She stated that she could not freely enter or exit the building and expressed concern about medications being administered to her without her knowledge or consent.

In a subsequent February interview on NewsNation's Banfield program, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum elaborated on her living situation, revealing that she resides on "the fifth floor" of the facility.

"They call it 'the memory unit,' so it's for people who don't remember anything. I've met the people who live here and I've been here for almost a year now, and this is very suffocating," she shared.

Williams' family members have voiced their concerns regarding her care and accessibility. Court records indicate that shortly after Williams' January radio interview, her guardian, Morrissey, submitted a request for a "new medical evaluation" of Williams. This legal motion was filed within hours of Williams publicly questioning her diagnosis and the conditions of her confinement.

The family's struggle to maintain regular contact with Williams has complicated efforts to independently assess her wellbeing. In media appearances, Williams has expressed her worries about missing significant family events, such as her father's birthday celebration.

About Wendy Williams

Williams rose to prominence as a radio personality before launching The Wendy Williams Show in 2008, which ran for 13 seasons until 2022. Her connection to the Real Housewives of Atlanta comes from her frequent coverage and commentary on the show throughout her broadcasting career. She officially debuted on the show in February 2020 during the 12th season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In her season 12 appearance, Williams offered advice to her friend NeNe Leakes via phone on how to handle drama with Kenya Moore, telling her to "let her bury herself." The media personality has maintained a close relationship with several Real Housewives of Atlanta stars over the years, particularly NeNe Leakes, although their friendship has had its ups and downs.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 is airing on the Bravo TV network.

