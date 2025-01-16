Who is Alex Finnie? Wendy Williams niece details visiting her aunt under 'high security', 'no proper sunlight' conditions

Wendy Williams and her niece Alex Finnie recently appeared for an interview on The Breakfast Club on January 16, 2025, where the former claimed that she is feeling like she has been living in prison for a long time. Wendy opened up on her experience of living in a care facility in New York City during her latest conversation as she said:

"I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I'm saying? But I feel like I'm in prison. I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s… There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."

Wendy's niece Alex Finnie, a reporter working for WPLG for around seven years, addressed the condition of the facility by saying that no one is allowed to leave or have visitors and the authorities of the place also don't allow anyone to have a walk with their family members.

Finnie revealed that the facility is full of high security and that no one can call Wendy Williams on any condition. Alex said that her aunt has been living in this condition for almost two years and added:

"She's sitting in that room that she's sitting in, she's there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month, she's not getting proper sunlight. I went to New York in October to visit her. And the level of security and the level of questions that there were in terms of, 'Who am I? Why am I here? What's the purpose?' I mean, it was absolutely just horrible."

Alex Finnie referred to her aunt's condition by saying that she had not seen Wendy Williams frequently and also failed to get in touch with her. Finnie continued by saying:

"This does not match an incapacitated person. And that's why we say she's in a luxury prison, because she is being held and she is being punished. All I'm saying is just treat the woman with dignity and give her the freedom that she deserves."

Alex Finnie has pursued a successful career as a journalist over the years

According to Alex's LinkedIn profile, she has been employed at WPLG since May 2018 and had a long list of experiences in other companies at the same time. She completed her higher studies at St. John's University after attending the New World School of Arts.

A report by Hollywood Life stated that Alex Finnie's mother is Wanda, the only sister of Wendy Williams. Alex has also shared a lot of posts dedicated to her mother on social media, including a video on Wanda's birthday in 2023. Alex wrote that Wanda is the "most amazing woman" she has known and added:

"Selfless, fearless, accomplished & fabulous! 65 years young! I love you mom. You are a blessing to us all [heart emoji]."

Coming back to Finnie's career, she started her journey more than ten years ago when she joined Miami Dade TV as an intern, hosting a show called County Connections, as per her LinkedIn profile. Furthermore, she has served a similar position on her aunt's most popular The Wendy Williams Show for two years.

In 2010, she was an anchor for WRED-TV and later became an intern for Fox 5 (WNYW-TV New York) and Entertainment Tonight. She previously worked as a reporter for WAAY TV and Calkins Media Inc. and was a Newsroom Assistant for Fox 5 WNYW.

Alex Finnie then served as a weekend anchor and reporter for CBS 42 News between 2015 and 2018, following which she joined WPLG. Alex also keeps in touch with everyone through her Instagram page, where she has accumulated over 10,000 followers.

