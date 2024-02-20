"Unexpected but excited": Netizens react as Go Min-si is reported to join Jinny's Kitchen 2 as youngest intern

On February 20, 2024, a Korean media outlet, STARNEWS reported that the Youth of May actress Go Min-si is allegedly in talks to become the newest addition to the cast of the tvN variety show, Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

According to the report, she has received an offer to feature in the upcoming season and is currently negotiating her schedule. If things fall into place, Go Min-si will become the youngest intern to be part of the popular culinary program.

In response to the widespread excitement about this potential casting, a source from tvN offered a brief comment, and as per Soompi, they said:

“Please understand that we cannot confirm for the sake of a safe and smooth filming schedule.”

Fans expressed their surprise and joy about the possibility of the show getting a new cast member as they took to Twitter to react to the latest report.

Internet reacts as Go Min-si is reported to join Jinny's Kitchen 2 as youngest intern

The excitement surrounding the new season of Jinny’s Kitchen increased when tvN officially announced its return on February 15, 2024. It was also reported that the show would be filmed in Iceland this time, and shooting will begin mid-March.

As per allkpop, an official from tvN confirmed:

"It's true that filming for 'Jinny's Kitchen' season 2 is under way. Please understand that we cannot disclose more specific information such as the location of filming for everyone's safety.”

As per Soompi, the network confirmed that most of the original cast, including Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, and Choi Woo-shik, would be reprising their roles. However, BTS member V, the much-loved cast member from the first season, won't be able to join season 2 due to his ongoing military service.

As negotiations reportedly continue with Go Min-si, fans are eager to see her feature in Jinny’s Kitchen 2. Netizens took to social media platforms like X and reacted to the recent report as they hoped it was not a rumor.

It is important to note that an official confirmation of Go Min-si's involvement in the title show is currently pending.

More about Jinny's Kitchen

Jinny’s Kitchen, under the direction of PD Na Young Suk, serves as a spin-off to the well-received reality show Youn’s Kitchen. The series introduces a fresh concept with a new restaurant overseen by Lee Seo-jin.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first season of the show was a huge success domestically and internationally, receiving viewership ratings of 9.4 percent nationwide.

Official information about the show's release, cast, and more is currently awaited.