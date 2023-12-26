"They are really against this romance": Fans react as Lee Jung-suk and Go Min-si reportedly decline casting offers for I Am Against My Romance K-drama

K-drama actors Lee Jung-suk and Go Min-si have confirmed to opt out of the upcoming drama I'm Against My Romance, as per reports. On December 26, Star News reported that Lee Jung-suk, along with the Sweet Home star, declined the offer to join the highly anticipated K-drama as the main lead.

Soon, the production agency Studio Dragon confirmed that Lee Jung-suk will not be participating in the drama. They stated to OSEN,

“Lee Jung-suk decided not to appear due to schedule issues such as filming the movie.”

On the other hand, the production agency refuted the rumors surrounding Go Min-si's failure to participate in the drama, calling them groundless. They said that they had not received any confirmation regarding her refusal. It is yet to be seen if the actress will join the main cast or not.

As fans heard about this sad news, they took to social media to express their thoughts. A fan took to X and tweeted, “They are really against this romance.”

Fans react to Lee Jong-suk and Go Min-si reportedly dropping out of I'm Against My Romance

“Why is everyone dropping out of It ?”: Fans concerned as Lee Jung-suk drops out of I'm Against My Romance

In November, it was confirmed that the Romance Is A Bonus Book actor was positively considering the main role in I'm Against My Romance. However, earlier today, it was confirmed that due to a clash between his film schedule and the show, he would be dropping out of the show.

Previously, Twinkling Watermelon actor Choi Hyun-wook and Go Min-si were in talks to appear as lead characters in the rom-com drama. However, in October, Choi Hyun-wook declined the offer due to his schedule.

This has concerned and also amused many fans who are patiently waiting for the show, as two actors have declined to participate. They took to social media to share their opinions and thoughts.

Moreover, the casting issue raised concerns among potential viewers that I'm Against My Romance might get canceled altogether. However, Studio Dragon has denied this, saying they are still in search of the cast members and the production is in progress. They stated,

“We are currently discussing programming from various angles, and casting work is in progress.”

Plot of I'm Against My Romance

The K-drama is written by author Kim Eum, who is widely popular for the drama Something in the Rain. It is directed by Lee Eung-bok, the director who helmed amazing dramas like Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, Sweet Home, and many more.

The drama follows the story of a teacher, Hong Je-bi (offered to Go Min-si), at a daycare center who bumps into her ex-boyfriend, Kim Tae-kyung (previously offered to Choi Hyun-wook and Lee Jung-suk). Rekindling the feelings they had for each other almost 10 years ago, the two leads are expected to make viewers emotional.