“This is so heartbreaking”: Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee’s fans react to them pulling out of upcoming drama The Price of Confession

On May 17, K-drama fans woke up to the heartbreaking news of Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee pulling out of the upcoming mystery-thriller drama The Price of Confession after long-term discussions and almost-green signals of being cast in the drama. The new developments have sent shockwaves among fans who were excited to see the actors in the same drama together.

The Price of Confession revolves around two female protagonists who share a blood-soaked record of a murder case that rocks their world. This was the first time Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee were to share screen space, and fans were excited to see them in a drama together. They were anticipating two powerhouse actresses together, but unfortunately, the two actresses have pulled out of the drama for reasons not fully known to the public yet.

Fans are heartbroken with this new development and have taken to social media to react to the news of Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee not starring in The Price of Confession anymore. “This is so heartbreaking”, @kdramatreats expressed in bold letters via her social media account.

kath @kdramatreats THIS IS SO HEARTBREAKING THIS IS SO HEARTBREAKING 😭 https://t.co/5sFMDEbPRA

Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee’s exit from The Price of Confession has fans heartbroken

kath @kdramatreats



Shim Na Yeon PD will not be directing the drama also. #SongHyeKyo and #HanSoHee who was previously casted for drama #ThePriceofConfession decided not to appear on it anymore!Shim Na Yeon PD will not be directing the drama also. #SongHyeKyo and #HanSoHee who was previously casted for drama #ThePriceofConfession decided not to appear on it anymore!Shim Na Yeon PD will not be directing the drama also. https://t.co/FvqMMBPkHS

Last August, Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee would be starring in director Lee Eung-bok’s forthcoming mystery-thriller drama The Price of Confession. Lee Eung-bok had previously helmed dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Sweet Home, Mr, Sunshine, and Jirisan, while it was penned by Kwon Jong-kwan, who had written Sad Movie and Proof of Innocence. Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee’s respective agencies responded to the news reports, stating “she is positively reviewing the offer.”

Fans were excited to hear about the possible casting and to witness Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee share the screen with each other. Fans of the actors were eagerly keeping tabs on news related to The Price of Confession. The actors’ social media interactions further solidified fans’ anticipation about The Price of Confession.

However, on May 17, almost nine months after the news first broke out, Korean media outlet News1 revealed that both Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee have backed out of the drama. Not just that, even director Lee Eung-bok, who originally cast the two actresses, left the project. In response to the news reports, Song Hye-kyo’s agency, UAA, briefly responded by stating,

“We are in the process of checking. It is difficult to answer precisely at this moment.”

However, Han So-hee’s agency shockingly responded that they have learned about this from the media themselves and will be verifying the details with the My Name star before issuing any further statements.

“We also learned about the news that actress Han So Hee’s appearance in ‘The Price of Confession’ got canceled from the reports. We are currently checking the related information.”

Fans are understandably heartbroken and have taken to social media to react to news reports of the actors dropping out of The Price of Confession. However, fans are hopeful that even if this project may not have materialised, casting directors are taking notes to cast them in another project soon.

kath @kdramatreats cast han so hee and song hye kyo again together cast han so hee and song hye kyo again together 😭

kath @kdramatreats



PRICE OF CONFESSION BESTIES ARE SO CUTE!! Song Hye Kyo sent a foodtruck to support Han So Hee while filming #GyeongseongCreature 🥹🤍PRICE OF CONFESSION BESTIES ARE SO CUTE!! Song Hye Kyo sent a foodtruck to support Han So Hee while filming #GyeongseongCreature 🥹🤍PRICE OF CONFESSION BESTIES ARE SO CUTE!! https://t.co/n9AsmccI30

PissyGoLightly @JadeSaidSometh1 Like I need to be in that room cause I need to know wtf happened and who I need to threaten. Like I need to be in that room cause I need to know wtf happened and who I need to threaten.

Yiheon @9ooyiheon @kdramatreats They were a perfect trio. 🥺 Was so looking forward to it. @kdramatreats They were a perfect trio. 🥺 Was so looking forward to it.

Kiku❄️💙 @skybluekiku7 Whyyyyy???? @kdramatreats Why??!!! I've been patiently waiting for them together the whole timeWhyyyyy???? @kdramatreats Why??!!! I've been patiently waiting for them together the whole time😭 Whyyyyy????😭

Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee reportedly backed out of Price of Confession due to of a lack of communication from production company

Studio Dragon, the production team behind The Price of Confession and their casting vertical Production H and its parent company SLL, maintained a standard statement, stating that they are in the midst of figuring out what happened with the individuals or teams in charge and will release a statement once they have a clearer idea of what went wrong, which prompted Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee, along with the director, to leave the upcoming drama.

Additionally, producing director Shim Na-yeon, who was offered to helm the drama after director Lee Eung-bok exited the project, has also declined to direct it.

It is speculated that Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee must have had irreconcilable differences with the production team, which prompted them to jump ship and pull out of The Price of Confession. The original director, Lee Eung-bok, sided with the actors and decided to pull out of the project.

kdrama fangirl ✨💫 @Presh12077551 Korean news outlets report that Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee will no longer star in the upcoming much-anticipated drama #ThePriceOfConfession due to differences in opinions with the two's sides and the production team. Korean news outlets report that Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee will no longer star in the upcoming much-anticipated drama #ThePriceOfConfession due to differences in opinions with the two's sides and the production team. https://t.co/PXua2Izm83

Korean media outlet Sports DongA dug further into Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee’s alleged beef with the overseas vertical of the production team of The Price of Confession. The outlet revealed that both actors and the director of the project decided to back out of the drama because of a lack of communication from the company overseeing its production.

The report further stated that the production team failed to take into account the actors' and director’s opinions and refused to facilitate meetings where both warring parties could reach a common ground via open discussions and conversations. Sports DongA further stated that due to so many issues attached to the drama, Studio Dragon might scrap it altogether.

In other news, Song Hye-kyo showed support for Han So-hee by sending a coffee truck on sets of her new drama, proving that there is no love lost between them.

Poll : 0 votes